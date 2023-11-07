Jets' Zach Wilson Trolled by NFL Fans After Taking 7 Sacks in MNF Loss to Chargers

Elsa/Getty Images

Zach Wilson's subpar play wasn't enough to propel the New York Jets to a victory on Monday Night Football, losing to the Los Angeles Chargers by the final score of 27-6.

Wilson threw for 264 yards, finishing without a touchdown or interception. However, he was sacked seven times and lost two fumbles. Wilson was jumpy in the pocket all night long, unable to sense pressure on numerous occasions.

The Jets have now recorded 10 points or fewer in three games this season.

After a strong performance against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4, Wilson has recorded just one passing touchdown in four games since.

NFL fans were amused by his dreadful showing.

The Jets fell to 4-4 after the loss, moving back down to third place in the AFC East. The team's streak of three consecutive wins was snapped.