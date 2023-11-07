Jets' Zach Wilson Trolled by NFL Fans After Taking 7 Sacks in MNF Loss to Chargers

Jets' Zach Wilson Trolled by NFL Fans After Taking 7 Sacks in MNF Loss to ChargersNovember 7, 2023
Zach Wilson's subpar play wasn't enough to propel the New York Jets to a victory on Monday Night Football, losing to the Los Angeles Chargers by the final score of 27-6.
Wilson threw for 264 yards, finishing without a touchdown or interception. However, he was sacked seven times and lost two fumbles. Wilson was jumpy in the pocket all night long, unable to sense pressure on numerous occasions.
The Jets have now recorded 10 points or fewer in three games this season.
After a strong performance against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4, Wilson has recorded just one passing touchdown in four games since.
NFL fans were amused by his dreadful showing.
Joey Bosa: strip sack + recovery
Zach Wilson missed receivers open over the middle. He missed receivers open on the sideline. He lost 2 fumbles. He made double-digit mind-numbing mistakes. Anyone who suggests he is not the reason for the Jets demise is a buffoon. It's on Zach and Zach alone. Has been for 2 years
Zach Wilson dropped back 25 times in a pass-happy first half by Hackett ... 

And he threw for only 81 yards. That's not a good ratio.
The Jets fell to 4-4 after the loss, moving back down to third place in the AFC East. The team's streak of three consecutive wins was snapped.
Wilson will attempt to improve next week against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football. The Raiders are allowing just 192.2 passing yards per game this season, the eighth-best mark in the NFL.