    Jets' Zach Wilson Trolled by NFL Fans After Taking 7 Sacks in MNF Loss to Chargers

    zach bacharContributor INovember 7, 2023

    Zach Wilson's subpar play wasn't enough to propel the New York Jets to a victory on Monday Night Football, losing to the Los Angeles Chargers by the final score of 27-6.

    Wilson threw for 264 yards, finishing without a touchdown or interception. However, he was sacked seven times and lost two fumbles. Wilson was jumpy in the pocket all night long, unable to sense pressure on numerous occasions.

    The Jets have now recorded 10 points or fewer in three games this season.

    After a strong performance against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4, Wilson has recorded just one passing touchdown in four games since.

    NFL fans were amused by his dreadful showing.

    NFL @NFL

    Joey Bosa: strip sack + recovery 💪<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LACvsNYJ?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LACvsNYJ</a> on ESPN/ABC<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/wPNNRv5rzw">https://t.co/wPNNRv5rzw</a> <a href="https://t.co/jly2lgvTIX">pic.twitter.com/jly2lgvTIX</a>

    The Jet Press @TheJetPress

    Guys please stop defending Zach Wilson he has been very bad today

    Michael Fliegelman @MFliegelman

    Zach Wilson missed receivers open over the middle. He missed receivers open on the sideline. He lost 2 fumbles. He made double-digit mind-numbing mistakes. Anyone who suggests he is not the reason for the Jets demise is a buffoon. It's on Zach and Zach alone. Has been for 2 years

    Big Cat @BarstoolBigCat

    When Zach Wilson takes a sack he takes a SACK. Makes sure to get maximum negative yards and almost turn it over.

    NFL Memes @NFL_Memes

    The NFL forcing us to watch Zach Wilson in primetime <a href="https://t.co/iTrgnzaxQ8">pic.twitter.com/iTrgnzaxQ8</a>

    Rich Cimini @RichCimini

    Zach Wilson dropped back 25 times in a pass-happy first half by Hackett ... <br><br>And he threw for only 81 yards. That's not a good ratio. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/understatement?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#understatement</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a>

    Sam Monson @PFF_Sam

    Zach Wilson drops back to pass: <a href="https://t.co/goTcrxj1QP">pic.twitter.com/goTcrxj1QP</a>

    NFL Bill @NFL_Bill_

    Jets fans watching Zach Wilson ruin every game <a href="https://t.co/VkZ4SqxdyR">pic.twitter.com/VkZ4SqxdyR</a>

    AJ Fiore @juice33nyc

    Zach Wilson shouldn't play another game. O line isn't great... OC is whatever . The kid legit doesn't have a clue how to play the position at this level

    Colin Cowherd @ColinCowherd

    "Zach Wilson has a tough time feeling pressure". Yes, among other things. In fact, like everything.

    BettingPros @BettingPros

    Aaron Rodgers by halftime after watching Zach Wilson <a href="https://t.co/f0BgiRyNea">pic.twitter.com/f0BgiRyNea</a>

    The Jets fell to 4-4 after the loss, moving back down to third place in the AFC East. The team's streak of three consecutive wins was snapped.

    Wilson will attempt to improve next week against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football. The Raiders are allowing just 192.2 passing yards per game this season, the eighth-best mark in the NFL.