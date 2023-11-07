X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Lakers' LeBron James Dazzles NBA Fans in Loss to Heat amid Anthony Davis Injury

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVNovember 7, 2023

    MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 06: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives against Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat during the first quarter of the game at Kaseya Center on November 06, 2023 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
    Megan Briggs/Getty Images

    LeBron James can only do so much at 38 years old in his 21st season.

    The Los Angeles Lakers came up just short in a 108-107 loss to the Miami Heat on Monday at Kaseya Center, but it was not for the lack of brilliance from the King. In fact, James put the Purple and Gold on his back when they faced a double-digit deficit in the final four minutes and nearly completed a comeback.

    In all, he finished with 30 points, four rebounds, three assists and three blocks while shooting 13-of-23 from the field. He mixed in some vintage dunks and even a chase-down block in a showing that Heat fans were surely familiar with from his time in Miami.

    Unfortunately for Los Angeles, it is now 3-4 on the season after a second straight loss.

    Anthony Davis was in and out of the lineup, D'Angelo Russell was ejected, and Austin Reaves (23 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists) was the only one who really gave James much quality help. Miami focused on stopping James in crunch time, and it was an open Cam Reddish who took and missed the final shot in the closing seconds off a pass from No. 23.

    Yet even the disappointing loss didn't stop the social-media praise for the four-time MVP:

    Lakers' LeBron James Dazzles NBA Fans in Loss to Heat amid Anthony Davis Injury
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    NBA @NBA

    LEBRON THROWS IT DOWN ON THE BREAK 🔨<br><br>Lakers-Heat | Live on NBA TV<br>📲: <a href="https://t.co/7PWdV3vhF5">https://t.co/7PWdV3vhF5</a> <a href="https://t.co/rBk6VnnKM5">pic.twitter.com/rBk6VnnKM5</a>

    NBA @NBA

    LEBRON FLIES IN FOR THE CHASEDOWN 🔥<br><br>Lakers-Heat | Live on NBA TV<br>📲: <a href="https://t.co/7PWdV3vhF5">https://t.co/7PWdV3vhF5</a> <a href="https://t.co/YRYQHduvWF">pic.twitter.com/YRYQHduvWF</a>

    NBA @NBA

    BRON ON THE BREAK. AGAIN. <a href="https://t.co/gtvGjFfFre">https://t.co/gtvGjFfFre</a> <a href="https://t.co/sIpdLTRtuv">pic.twitter.com/sIpdLTRtuv</a>

    Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

    LAL somehow had several chances to win a game in which Anthony Davis barely played in the 2nd half due to a hip injury, despite having only 6 healthy bodies after D'Angelo Russell got ejected, but they couldn't get a jumper to fall in the final moments, and lose 108-107.

    BEAN 🏁🏁🏁 @MGRADS

    LeBron is 38 not 28. Looks amazing, yes, but HE CAN NOT PLAY 35+ MIN A NIGHT IF WE EXPECT HIM HEALTHY FOR THE PLAYOFFS. The quiet part needs to be said louder BECAUSE MAN!

    Lakers Nation @LakersNation

    LEBRON CHASEDOWN YOU HAVE GOT TO BE KIDDING ME

    Ricky G @jrichardgoodman

    You can't fault Lebron on that last play he made the right play don't go there

    Ryan Rueda @iDude14

    LeBron did the right thing but the coach put in the wrong person to take the last shot.

    The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 @ThePettiestLA

    Painful watching Lebron do everything right and still lose.

    Trevor Lane @Trevor_Lane

    Cam Reddish misses the 3 and LeBron's Hurculean effort goes to waste. 4 missed threes down the stretch for LA. Give the Lakers' credit for battling as insanely short handed as they are, but that's a huge missed opportunity

    kyle @knicks_tape99

    Lebron sets up teammate for game winner and he bricks. Season is really back

    The biggest story during the game was the status of Davis, who was clearly dealing with pain as he attempted to play. Lakers reporter Mike Trudell explained he suffered a hip spasm, which was problematic for a team that was already without Jaxson Hayes in the frontcourt.

    As for Russell, Trudell noted he was ejected "presumably for words used arguing a no-call after he thought Miami kicked a pass he'd intended for a teammate."

    Reaves rose to the occasion for the shorthanded Lakers to keep them within striking distance, and James hit a midrange jumper, shot in the lane and an and-1 opportunity to close the gap to one with more than two minutes remaining.

    However, that was the last point for either team as the defenses locked in and the offenses went cold.

    Los Angeles now has to focus on turning things around as the road trip continues with a Wednesday matchup against the Houston Rockets.