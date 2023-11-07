Lakers' LeBron James Dazzles NBA Fans in Loss to Heat amid Anthony Davis Injury

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

LeBron James can only do so much at 38 years old in his 21st season.

The Los Angeles Lakers came up just short in a 108-107 loss to the Miami Heat on Monday at Kaseya Center, but it was not for the lack of brilliance from the King. In fact, James put the Purple and Gold on his back when they faced a double-digit deficit in the final four minutes and nearly completed a comeback.

In all, he finished with 30 points, four rebounds, three assists and three blocks while shooting 13-of-23 from the field. He mixed in some vintage dunks and even a chase-down block in a showing that Heat fans were surely familiar with from his time in Miami.

Unfortunately for Los Angeles, it is now 3-4 on the season after a second straight loss.

Anthony Davis was in and out of the lineup, D'Angelo Russell was ejected, and Austin Reaves (23 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists) was the only one who really gave James much quality help. Miami focused on stopping James in crunch time, and it was an open Cam Reddish who took and missed the final shot in the closing seconds off a pass from No. 23.

Yet even the disappointing loss didn't stop the social-media praise for the four-time MVP:

The biggest story during the game was the status of Davis, who was clearly dealing with pain as he attempted to play. Lakers reporter Mike Trudell explained he suffered a hip spasm, which was problematic for a team that was already without Jaxson Hayes in the frontcourt.

As for Russell, Trudell noted he was ejected "presumably for words used arguing a no-call after he thought Miami kicked a pass he'd intended for a teammate."

Reaves rose to the occasion for the shorthanded Lakers to keep them within striking distance, and James hit a midrange jumper, shot in the lane and an and-1 opportunity to close the gap to one with more than two minutes remaining.

However, that was the last point for either team as the defenses locked in and the offenses went cold.