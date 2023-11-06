Video: Chase Young Says He's in a 'Building with Winners' After Trade to 49ers

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Chase Young is happy to be in San Francisco.

After he was traded from the Washington Commanders to the 49ers prior to the NFL's Oct. 31 trade deadline, Young told reporters that he's excited in his new environment.

The former No. 2 overall pick was previously teammates with 49ers pass-rusher Nick Bosa in college, as the two played for Ohio State in 2017 and 2018. Young wasn't dismayed to be in a new city, as he recognized a familiar face.

"Wasn't mad," he said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. "Nick is here. Always been a big brother to me. Just stepping in here today — the culture, the vibe is a lot different. I definitely know I'm in the building with winners."

Young said that it is "gonna be fun" to play on the same defensive line as Bosa again, predicting that the two will have a "race to the quarterback" on Sundays (per Alper).

The 24-year-old had spent the first three and a half seasons of his career with the Commanders, making the Pro Bowl and winning Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020.

However, Washington finished with a losing record in every year of Young's career. The team made the playoffs in 2020 with a 7-9 finish, although they were dispatched in the Wild Card Round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On the other hand, the 49ers have been one of the most successful organizations in the NFL throughout the past few years. They've made the playoffs in three of the previous four seasons.