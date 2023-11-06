X

    'Passtronaut' Josh Dobbs Congratulated by NASA Research Center After Vikings Win

    Doric SamNovember 6, 2023

    ATLANTA, GA NOVEMBER 05: Minnesota quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) reacts following the conclusion of the NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Atlanta Falcons on November 5th, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Veteran quarterback Josh Dobbs is flying high after leading the Minnesota Vikings to victory over the Atlanta Falcons, and he received another reason to smile on Monday.

    Dobbs, whose nickname is the "Passtronaut," received a congratulatory message from the NASA Research Center:

    NASA's Glenn Research Center @NASAglenn

    Congratulations <a href="https://twitter.com/josh_dobbs1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@josh_dobbs1</a> on yesterday's big win! Looks like you rock(et) on and off the field. We heard you've even got a new nickname, the "Passtronaut." If the suit fits, wear it.🚀 <a href="https://t.co/Pah3MuQsWs">pic.twitter.com/Pah3MuQsWs</a>

    Dobbs graduated from Tennessee with a degree in aerospace engineering, so if he wasn't playing football he would be eligible to be an astronaut or a rocket scientist.

    Instead, the 28-year-old is starring on the football field. Less than a week after the Vikings acquired him from the Arizona Cardinals, Dobbs took over for Jaren Hall after he went down with a concussion against the Falcons and scored three total touchdowns to spearhead a 31-28 comeback victory. He threw the game-winning touchdown to Brandon Powell with 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

    After his heroic performance, Dobbs is expected to start Minnesota's Week 10 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. After seeing what he did on short notice, a full week of practice should be enough for Dobbs to lead the Vikings to new heights.

