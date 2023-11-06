'Passtronaut' Josh Dobbs Congratulated by NASA Research Center After Vikings Win

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Veteran quarterback Josh Dobbs is flying high after leading the Minnesota Vikings to victory over the Atlanta Falcons, and he received another reason to smile on Monday.

Dobbs, whose nickname is the "Passtronaut," received a congratulatory message from the NASA Research Center:

Dobbs graduated from Tennessee with a degree in aerospace engineering, so if he wasn't playing football he would be eligible to be an astronaut or a rocket scientist.

Instead, the 28-year-old is starring on the football field. Less than a week after the Vikings acquired him from the Arizona Cardinals, Dobbs took over for Jaren Hall after he went down with a concussion against the Falcons and scored three total touchdowns to spearhead a 31-28 comeback victory. He threw the game-winning touchdown to Brandon Powell with 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter.