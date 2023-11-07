WWE Raw Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights After Crown Jewel

0 of 0

WWE

Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage and recap of WWE Raw on November 6.

Saturday's Crown Jewel pay-per-view featured some results that may have surprised a few fans. Not only did we see Logan Paul defeat Rey Mysterio to win the U.S. title, but we also saw Solo Sikoa get a dominant win over John Cena.

Monday's show dealt with all of the fallout from the weekend's events, but it also began setting up Survivor Series: Wargames.

Among other matches, Ivar, Bronson Reed, Ricochet and The Miz competed in a Fatal 4-Way to find the next contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship.