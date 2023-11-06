Schefter: 'Real Possibility' Giants Start Matt Barkley After Daniel Jones Injury

AP Photo/Tom Canavan

It might be Matt Barkley time for the New York Giants.

"You only have two quarterbacks on the roster right now, Tommy DeVito and Matt Barkley," ESPN's Adam Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show Monday. "Now, they wouldn't commit to either one. There's a real possibility that Barkley is going to wind up starting for the Giants this Sunday at Dallas, and I would imagine they're going to have to add another quarterback just to get someone on the roster."

The Giants have already dealt with a revolving door at quarterback this season. Starter Daniel Jones is out for the season after tearing his ACL on Sunday. His backup, Tyrod Taylor—who made three starts this season while Jones recovered from a neck injury—is currently on injured reserve with a rib injury.

DeVito, 25, replaced Jones on Sunday and didn't fare well, finishing 15-of-20 for 175 yards, a touchdown, two interceptions and six sacks taken in New York's 30-6 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders, which happened to be former Giants' linebacker Antonio Pierce's first game as interim head coach for Vegas.

"I made some mistakes that I look forward to cleaning up," DeVito told reporters after the game. "I had two turnovers that led to points and that doesn't help our defense. Every time I step on the field, I want to prove that I belong on that field."

It wasn't the sort of performance that bodes well for the rest of New York's season, both from the quarterback and the rest of the team.

"Definitely sucks, but got to be a pro about it," Saquon Barkley told reporters after the game regarding the blowout loss. "Can't make no excuses. Still got a long season ahead of us, obviously. I'm not happy that we're 2-7 and with everything that's going on right now. Get on a flight, rest up, get ready for next week."

Both Barkley and left tackle Andrew Thomas told reporters that DeVito did "great" given the tough circumstances, with the running back adding that the quarterback is a "natural-born leader. He's a true competitor. I've got a lot of respect for him."

What he isn't, however, is experienced. The rookie has now appeared in just two NFL games in his brief career. And that's where Barkley could be the preferred option.

The former USC star has made 19 starts during his NFL career in stints with the Philadelphia Eagles (2013-14), Arizona Cardinals (2015, 2017), Chicago Bears (2016), Buffalo Bills (2018-20, 2022), Tennessee Titans (2021) and Carolina Panthers (2021).

Barkley has been a journeyman quarterback for a reason, throwing for 2,699 yards, 11 touchdowns, 22 interceptions and a 58.4 completion percentage in his limited game time.

So the Giants options are a rookie quarterback who has struggled in a small sample size or... a journeyman quarterback who has traditionally struggled in his various opportunities across the past decade.