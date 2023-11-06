NFL Coach Praises McDaniel's Historic Dolphins Offense: Motions 'Look Canadian to Us'

Rich Storry/Getty Images

Mike McDaniel has helped construct one of the most exciting NFL offenses in recent memory, with his Miami Dolphins ranking first in the NFL in both yards (435.3) and points (31.7) per game.

And coaches around the NFL have admired his system and designs.

"The offensive numbers and production speak for themselves," a defensive coach told Mike Sando of The Athletic. "He is calling the offense, he is designing the offense, he's creating the motions we haven't seen in the NFL before. They look Canadian to us."

"Mike does an outstanding job in terms of schematics and looks and optics of things," another defensive coach added. "It allows Tua Tagovailoa to play fast, and Tyreek Hill has space to run his routes. People can't just roll to him all the time. He doesn't just have to be a vertical guy or catch shallows and catch-and-runs. He can do it all. The offense showcases all that for him."

The 6-3 Dolphins aren't without concerns, however, having lost to the three contenders—the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs—they've faced this season. But the return of cornerback Jalen Ramsey in late October has helped bolster the defense, and McDaniel's offense remains potent.