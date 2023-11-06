NFL Rumors: Martavis Bryant Has Cowboys, Titans Workouts Planned After Reinstatement

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to host free-agent wide receiver Martavis Bryant for a workout Tuesday, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz reported Bryant plans to work out for the Tennessee Titans if he does not reach a deal with Dallas.

Bryant has been out of the NFL since being indefinitely suspended in 2018. His agent announced Saturday that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell reinstated him, thus paving the way for a possible comeback.

Bryant was a dynamic downfield threat during the four seasons he played in the NFL. Across 44 appearances, he caught 145 passes for 2,183 yards and 17 touchdowns. His peak came in 2015, when he finished with 50 receptions, 765 yards and six scores for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

During his exile from the NFL, Bryant played in the CFL, the Fan Controlled Football League and most recently the XFL. Given both his age and lengthy layoff, many will wonder whether the 6'3", 211-pound wideout can still be effective at the highest level of the sport.

For the Cowboys, there's little downside to bringing Bryant in and seeing what he can do. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News noted the team has an available spot on its practice squad.

Dallas could certainly benefit from bolstering its depth behind CeeDee Lamb. Lamb is on pace for a career year, but his 824 receiving yards are more than double the next-closest player on the team (tight end Jake Ferguson, 328).

Michael Gallup hasn't been the same since his ACL tear, either. Through the first three years of his NFL career, he averaged 15.6 yards per reception. That figure has fallen to 11.6 since the start of the 2021 campaign.