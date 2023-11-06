NFL Playoff Picture 2023: Week 10 Standings, Super Bowl Odds and Wild Card Hunt

4 of 4

Jeff Dean/Getty Images

If the playoffs began today, the entire AFC North would be represented.

The Cincinnati Bengals' win over Buffalo Sunday night was the team's fourth in a row following a disastrous start to the season and has the 2021 AFC Champions poised to make a run, not only at a division title but a return trip to the Super Bowl.

In their way is a defensively stout Cleveland Browns team that has pressured opposing quarterbacks and creative turnovers to make up for sub-par quarterback play. They continue to find ways to win while awaiting the return of DeShaun Watson from a shoulder injury and as long as that defense shows up, will be in a position to do so throughout the remainder of the season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the most baffling teams in professional sports in that their stat line suggests they should be a last-place team but whether it is a late comeback by quarterback Kenny Pickett and the offense or a big turnover caused by the defense, they are 5-3 against all odds.

There is nothing pretty about the division-leading Baltimore Ravens, either.

Lamar Jackson remains one of the great playmakers in the league, despite little production from his wide receivers and a running game hampered by injury and inconsistency. Yet, they have won seven games and are a legitimate threat to be the top seed in the AFC if the Chiefs falter.

The AFC North is a gritty, grind-it-out division, as has always been the case. In a league that has favored offense and flashiness, it has been defined by its toughness, resiliency, and never-say-die approach to the game.

That is the type of play that wins close games in the postseason when they weather turns frigid and teams need that one big defensive play to shut down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs or stifle the electric Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins.