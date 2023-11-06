NFL

    NFL Playoff Picture 2023: Week 10 Standings, Super Bowl Odds and Wild Card Hunt

    Erik BeastonNovember 6, 2023

      Through 10 weeks of play in this 2023 season, one thing is apparent: the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are once again the class of the NFL.

      Jalen Hurts and the Eagles knocked off division foe Dallas in a high-stakes game Sunday afternoon in which they yielded more yards but put up four more points to take a commanding lead in the NFC East and firmly establish themselves as tops in the NFC.

      The Chiefs stunted the explosive offense of the Miami Dolphins, holding them to 14 points and escaping a special international game in Germany with a seven-point victory.

      Those two teams top their conferences but who sits below them in the playoff hunt, which teams are eyeing a Wild Card berth, and what are the current odds for the Super Bowl?

    AFC Playoff and Wild Card Standings

      The AFC Playoff and Wild Card Standing following Sunday's Week 9 action are:

      1. Kansas City Chiefs (7-2)
      2. Baltimore Ravens (7-2)
      3. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2)
      4. Miami Dolphins (6-3)
      5. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3)
      6. Cleveland Browns (5-3)
      7. Cincinnati Bengals (5-3)

      On the Bubble

      New York Jets (4-3)

      Buffalo Bills (5-4)

      Houston Texans (4-4)

      Indianapolis Colts (4-5)

      Las Vegas Raiders (4-5)

      Los Angeles Chargers (3-4)

      Tennessee Titans (3-5)

      Denver Broncos (3-5)

      New England Patriots (2-7)

    NFC Playoff and Wild Card Standings

      The NFC Playoff and Wild Card Standing following Sunday's Week 9 action are:

      1. Philadelphia Eagles (8-1)
      2. Detroit Lions (6-2)
      3. San Francisco 49ers (5-3)
      4. New Orleans Saints (5-4)
      5. Seattle Seahawks (5-3)
      6. Dallas Cowboys (5-3)
      7. Minnesota Vikings (5-4)

      On the Bubble

      Washington Commanders (4-5)

      Atlanta Falcons (4-5)

      Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5)

      Green Bay Packers (3-5)

      Los Angeles Rams (3-6)

      New York Giants (2-7)

      Chicago Bears (2-7)

      Carolina Panthers (1-7)

      Arizona Cardinals (1-8)

    Super Bowl Odds

      Current odds for the Super Bowl LVIII winner among contending teams via DraftKings Sportsbook:

      • Kansas City Chiefs (+475; bet $100, win $575)
      • Philadelphia Eagles (+550)
      • San Francisco 49ers (+600)
      • Baltimore Ravens (+950)
      • Dallas Cowboys (+1000)
      • Miami Dolphins (+1100)
      • Detroit Lions (+1100)
      • Cincinnati Bengals (+1200)
      • Jacksonville Jaguars (+1600)
      • Buffalo Bills (+2000)
      • Seattle Seahawks (+4000)
      • Cleveland Browns (+4000)

    A Loaded AFC North

      If the playoffs began today, the entire AFC North would be represented.

      The Cincinnati Bengals' win over Buffalo Sunday night was the team's fourth in a row following a disastrous start to the season and has the 2021 AFC Champions poised to make a run, not only at a division title but a return trip to the Super Bowl.

      In their way is a defensively stout Cleveland Browns team that has pressured opposing quarterbacks and creative turnovers to make up for sub-par quarterback play. They continue to find ways to win while awaiting the return of DeShaun Watson from a shoulder injury and as long as that defense shows up, will be in a position to do so throughout the remainder of the season.

      The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the most baffling teams in professional sports in that their stat line suggests they should be a last-place team but whether it is a late comeback by quarterback Kenny Pickett and the offense or a big turnover caused by the defense, they are 5-3 against all odds.

      There is nothing pretty about the division-leading Baltimore Ravens, either.

      Lamar Jackson remains one of the great playmakers in the league, despite little production from his wide receivers and a running game hampered by injury and inconsistency. Yet, they have won seven games and are a legitimate threat to be the top seed in the AFC if the Chiefs falter.

      The AFC North is a gritty, grind-it-out division, as has always been the case. In a league that has favored offense and flashiness, it has been defined by its toughness, resiliency, and never-say-die approach to the game.

      That is the type of play that wins close games in the postseason when they weather turns frigid and teams need that one big defensive play to shut down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs or stifle the electric Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins.

      Do not be surprised to see one of the teams from the division representing the AFC in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl, with little to no care for one's desire to see "pretty football" on the sport's grandest stage.

