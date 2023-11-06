Eagles Rumors: Dallas Goedert Could Land on IR After Fractured Arm Injury vs. Cowboys

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert has suffered a forearm fracture, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

He'll reportedly undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of his injury. Schefter also mentioned that there's a possibility Goedert could end up on injured reserve.

The 28-year-old sustained the injury in the third quarter of Philadelphia's 28-23 victory against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. He left the game and did not return after falling awkwardly to the ground following a catch that he took for 28 yards.

Goedert's production declined a bit in 2023, although he's remained a reliable target for Jalen Hurts throughout the past few years. He's racked up at least 500 receiving yards in each of the past four seasons.

Prior to Sunday's contest, Goedert had recorded just 360 yards and two touchdowns this year.

The Eagles will rely on backup tight ends Jack Stoll and Albert Okwuegbunam to replace the former second-round pick's production.

Stoll has mainly been used as a blocking tight end, recording just 123 receiving yards in 17 games last season.

As for Okwuegbunam, the former Denver Broncos fourth-round pick hasn't recorded a catch for Philadelphia since he was acquired on Aug. 29 via trade. In his last full season in 2021, the 25-year-old totaled 33 receptions for 330 yards and two touchdowns.