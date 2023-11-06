X

    Joe Burrow, Bengals' Offense Excite NFL Fans in Win vs. Josh Allen, Bills

    zach bacharContributor INovember 6, 2023

    CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)
    Jeff Dean/Getty Images

    Joe Burrow continued his strong play during the Cincinnati Bengals' 24-18 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football.

    After struggling throughout the first few weeks of the season as he dealt with the lingering effects of a calf injury suffered in training camp, the former No. 1 overall pick has looked like his former self as of late.

    Burrow completed 31 of his 44 pass attempts for 348 yards and two touchdowns. He didn't record any turnovers as he spread the ball around, with eight different Bengals players recording a catch.

    Tee Higgins led all receivers with a season-high 110 yards, while Cincinnati's tight ends combined for 101 yards and two touchdowns.

    NFL fans were amazed by Burrow's improved play as well as the Bengals' high-powered offense.

    NFL @NFL

    6-for-6<br>65 yards<br>TD <br><br>Perfect opening drive for <a href="https://twitter.com/JoeyB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JoeyB</a> 🐅<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BUFvsCIN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BUFvsCIN</a> on NBC<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/T6GLEfxpQv">https://t.co/T6GLEfxpQv</a> <a href="https://t.co/Gc6TENsuHw">pic.twitter.com/Gc6TENsuHw</a>

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Joe Burrow at the half 🔥<br><br>18/24<br>181 Yards<br>2TDs<br>21-7 lead <a href="https://t.co/J5Paf0uHi9">pic.twitter.com/J5Paf0uHi9</a>

    Sunday Night Football on NBC @SNFonNBC

    Joe Burrow's face says it all. 🥶 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RuleTheJungle?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RuleTheJungle</a> <a href="https://t.co/Pk2vVxmyAS">pic.twitter.com/Pk2vVxmyAS</a>

    MLFootball @_MLFootball

    Joe Burrow is the best quarterback in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a> right now.

    ĪĐĶ❓️🇺🇲 (LOU 8-1 #11) @idk__isamazing

    Joe burrow after the first 3 weeks <a href="https://t.co/jviU1fmyE1">pic.twitter.com/jviU1fmyE1</a>

    Willie Lutz @willie_lutz

    This Bengals offense means BUSINESS

    Chris @ChristophersZen

    When it's rolling this Bengals offense is so fun.

    Paul Dehner Jr. @pauldehnerjr

    First play, Bills are pushed up and daring the Bengals to go over the top. <br><br>Burrow does just that without hesitation hitting Boyd for 32 on the corner. Fearless.

    Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate

    Joe Burrow in a win over the Bills:<br><br>- 31/44 passing<br>- 348 passing yards<br>- 2 TDs<br>- 0 INTs<br><br>The Bengals have won 4 in a row. <a href="https://t.co/WbLHvHTNrX">pic.twitter.com/WbLHvHTNrX</a>

    Cam ✰ @teeithiggins

    man i forgot how it felt to watch burrow dealing like he's been doing it tonight 🥹

    Meanwhile, Josh Allen had a subpar day through the air. He finished the night with a modest 258 yards, recording two total touchdowns. However, he threw an interception while Buffalo's offense failed to crack 20 points for just the third time this season.

    NFL @NFL

    INT for CTB! <a href="https://twitter.com/CamTaylorBritt_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CamTaylorBritt_</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BUFvsCIN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BUFvsCIN</a> on NBC<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/T6GLEfxpQv">https://t.co/T6GLEfxpQv</a> <a href="https://t.co/SW3IgyqKAY">pic.twitter.com/SW3IgyqKAY</a>

    The Bills fell to 5-4, while the Bengals improved to 5-3.

    Cincinnati will attempt to win its fifth consecutive game next week against C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans.