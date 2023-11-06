Joe Burrow, Bengals' Offense Excite NFL Fans in Win vs. Josh Allen, Bills

Jeff Dean/Getty Images

Joe Burrow continued his strong play during the Cincinnati Bengals' 24-18 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football.

After struggling throughout the first few weeks of the season as he dealt with the lingering effects of a calf injury suffered in training camp, the former No. 1 overall pick has looked like his former self as of late.

Burrow completed 31 of his 44 pass attempts for 348 yards and two touchdowns. He didn't record any turnovers as he spread the ball around, with eight different Bengals players recording a catch.

Tee Higgins led all receivers with a season-high 110 yards, while Cincinnati's tight ends combined for 101 yards and two touchdowns.

NFL fans were amazed by Burrow's improved play as well as the Bengals' high-powered offense.

Meanwhile, Josh Allen had a subpar day through the air. He finished the night with a modest 258 yards, recording two total touchdowns. However, he threw an interception while Buffalo's offense failed to crack 20 points for just the third time this season.

The Bills fell to 5-4, while the Bengals improved to 5-3.