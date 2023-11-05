Vikings' Josh Dobbs Didn't Know Teammates During Falcons Win: 'That's for Next Week'November 5, 2023
The Minnesota Vikings traded for Josh Dobbs on Tuesday, and by Sunday he was forced into action after rookie Jaren Hall was ruled out for the 31-28 comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons with a concussion in the first quarter.
Dobbs complete lack of familiarity with both his teammates and the team's offensive scheme made for some wild anecdotes after the game:
FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX
"You just gotta accept your journey, man. Sometimes there's a lot of highs, there's a lot of lows. You stay right in the middle. You take it one day at a time. You'll always be ready for whatever the journey throws at you." <a href="https://twitter.com/Kristina_Pink?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Kristina_Pink</a> spoke with <a href="https://twitter.com/Vikings?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Vikings</a> QB Josh Dobbs after… <a href="https://t.co/C9WKghdvqi">pic.twitter.com/C9WKghdvqi</a>
You can bet this much—Dobbs' teammates all know his name after Sunday's performance.
The veteran quarterback was fantastic agains the Falcons, finishing 20-of-30 for 158 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed seven times for 60 yards and another touchdown, and moved the Vikings to a 5-4 record on the season despite being without Justin Jefferson and Kirk Cousins.
"In this league, there is never an excuse for your circumstance," Dobbs told reporters after the game. "I learned that from [Mike Tomlin]. Usually people don't care about your circumstance. They just want to see you succeed given the circumstances you've given."
Mission accomplished for Dobbs and the Vikings on Sunday.