Vikings' Josh Dobbs Didn't Know Teammates During Falcons Win: 'That's for Next Week'

The Minnesota Vikings traded for Josh Dobbs on Tuesday, and by Sunday he was forced into action after rookie Jaren Hall was ruled out for the 31-28 comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons with a concussion in the first quarter.

Dobbs complete lack of familiarity with both his teammates and the team's offensive scheme made for some wild anecdotes after the game:

You can bet this much—Dobbs' teammates all know his name after Sunday's performance.

The veteran quarterback was fantastic agains the Falcons, finishing 20-of-30 for 158 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed seven times for 60 yards and another touchdown, and moved the Vikings to a 5-4 record on the season despite being without Justin Jefferson and Kirk Cousins.

"In this league, there is never an excuse for your circumstance," Dobbs told reporters after the game. "I learned that from [Mike Tomlin]. Usually people don't care about your circumstance. They just want to see you succeed given the circumstances you've given."