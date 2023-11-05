Packers' Jordan Love Applauded by NFL Fans amid Win vs. Rams Without Matthew Stafford

John Fisher/Getty Images

There are times that you win because of your quarterback, and times when you win in spite of him. For the Green Bay Packers, a fair chunk of Sunday's 20-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams felt like the latter.

But Love found his groove in the second half, leading the team on three scoring drives—including a 72-yard touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter that sealed the win—and finished with a stat line that won't amaze but was hardly abysmal (20-of-26 for 228 yards, one touchdown, no turnovers and four sacks taken).

He certainly was better than Rams' backup quarterback Brett Rypien, who finished 13-of-28 for 130 yards, no touchdowns, an interception and a sack taken.

This wasn't exactly a "the Packers definitely have their franchise quarterback of the future" performance from Love. But it was good enough on this day, and fans and pundits acknowledged his stronger second half:

The rest of the offense didn't exactly make Love's life easier. He faced regular pressure from Aaron Donald and the Rams' defensive line, the Packers lost two fumbles—after coming into the game without a lost fumble the entire season—and missed a field goal to end the first half.

Led by Aaron Jones (20 carries for 73 yards and a score), Green Bay did run for 184 yards, enough to control the time of possession (35:16).

Not that it would have mattered if the Rams had more time with the ball—they were absolutely atrocious on offense.

Nobody expected Rypien to be Stafford, but he looked lost. And nobody expected the Rams to look like the Greatest Show on Turf, but 187 yards of total offense, going just 5-of-14 on third downs, registering two turnovers and missing a field goal made their performance unbearable to watch.

The Green Bay defense deserves some credit, sure. But Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua only combined for five receptions on 14 targets. The Rams could only muster 68 yards on the ground, making life for Rypien all the more difficult.