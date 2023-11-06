Fantasy Football Week 10: Rankings, Projections and Waiver-Wire Tips

3 of 3

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Derek Carr has been a top-15 fantasy quarterback in five of his starts this season, including his last four as he continues to find his feet in offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael's system.

He has accumulated five double-digit weeks in a row and has thrown multiple touchdowns in each of his last two games and no interceptions.

How much of his early season struggles were related to a new system and how much could be attributed to a shoulder injury that threatened to sideline him? We may never know, but it appears as though Carr is starting to find his rhythm in the offense and that bodes well for his fantasy stats.

He is certainly trending in the right direction so any fantasy manager who finds themselves in need of a quarterback should first look at the Saints signal caller, especially if the team can go on a run and string together a few wins.

Carr will certainly have an opportunity to further establish himself in Week 10 against a Vikings defense that is 11th-worst against opposing quarterbacks and giving up 17.6 points per game.