Fantasy Football Week 10: Rankings, Projections and Waiver-Wire TipsNovember 6, 2023
Fantasy Football Week 10: Rankings, Projections and Waiver-Wire Tips
Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills figure to be headliners in Week 10 of the fantasy football season, thanks to a favorable match-up against a bad Denver Broncos defense, but are not the only stars managers should have their eyes on in.
Where do the top fantasy studs rank ahead of a pivotal week of NFL action and which waiver wire additions could be the difference between ensuring your spot in the postseason of your league and missing out on the playoffs entirely?
Find out with this preview.
All stats via FantasyPros unless otherwise stated.
Flex Rankings and Projections
- Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars (30 points)
- Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings (27 points)
- Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons at Atlanta Falcons (26 points)
- Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos (26 points)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Chargers (26 points)
- Kenneth Walker II, RB, Seattle Seahawks vs. Washington Commanders (24 points)
- Cee Dee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants (23 points)
- Travis Etienne, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. San Francisco 49ers (23 points)
- Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Houston Texans (21 points)
- Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders (20 points)
- James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills, vs. Denver Broncos (20 points)
- Brian Robinson, RB, Washington Commanders at Seattle Seahawks (18 points)
- Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Houston Texans (17 points)
- Tank Dell, WR, Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals (15 points)
- Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants (13 points)
Predicted FLEX rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 fantasy season are:
Waiver Wire Pickup: Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills
Did the Buffalo Bills discover another weapon in their explosive offense in their Week 8 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
It sure looked that way as Khalil Shakir introduced himself to the fantasy community by way of a six-catch, 92-yard performance.
The beneficiary of the team spreading things out and going three-wide at receiver in the absence of tight end Dawson Knox, he carved up the Bucs' suspect secondary and helped open things up for the rest of the offense.
Shakir is a waiver wire-worthy pickup if you have a hole at the receiver position but be warned: it is based on his breakout performance against Tampa and reliant on both the continued evolution of his chemistry with quarterback Josh Allen and the team's willingness to go three wide more frequently.
An upside pick.
Shakir is widely available, to the tune of 95 percent of Yahoo and 97 percent of ESPN leagues.
Waiver Wire Pickup: Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints
Derek Carr has been a top-15 fantasy quarterback in five of his starts this season, including his last four as he continues to find his feet in offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael's system.
He has accumulated five double-digit weeks in a row and has thrown multiple touchdowns in each of his last two games and no interceptions.
How much of his early season struggles were related to a new system and how much could be attributed to a shoulder injury that threatened to sideline him? We may never know, but it appears as though Carr is starting to find his rhythm in the offense and that bodes well for his fantasy stats.
He is certainly trending in the right direction so any fantasy manager who finds themselves in need of a quarterback should first look at the Saints signal caller, especially if the team can go on a run and string together a few wins.
Carr will certainly have an opportunity to further establish himself in Week 10 against a Vikings defense that is 11th-worst against opposing quarterbacks and giving up 17.6 points per game.
The veteran QB is available in just 26 percent of Yahoo leagues but more widely in ESPN leagues, with 66 percent availability.