Vikings' K.J. Osborn Out Injured with Concussion After Scary Hit by Falcons Defender

Vikings' K.J. Osborn Out Injured with Concussion After Scary Hit by Falcons DefenderNovember 5, 2023
Michael Owens/Getty Images
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons due to a concussion.
The play occurred late in the second quarter when Osborn took a hard hit when he was trying to make a catch and got sandwiched between Falcons cornerbacks Jeff Okudah and Dee Alford.
Osborn remained down on the field for a few minutes before being able to get up and walk to the medical cart under his own power.
