    Vikings' K.J. Osborn Out Injured with Concussion After Scary Hit by Falcons Defender

    Adam WellsNovember 5, 2023

    MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 23: K.J. Osborn #17 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on with his helmet off during an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the San Francisco 49ers at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 23, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
    Michael Owens/Getty Images

    Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons due to a concussion.

    The play occurred late in the second quarter when Osborn took a hard hit when he was trying to make a catch and got sandwiched between Falcons cornerbacks Jeff Okudah and Dee Alford.

    Osborn remained down on the field for a few minutes before being able to get up and walk to the medical cart under his own power.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    KJ Osborn was down after taking a hard hit, but was able to get up and walk over to the medical cart on his own 🙏<br><br>He has been ruled out for the rest of the game with a concussion. <a href="https://t.co/h2w2W7akSk">pic.twitter.com/h2w2W7akSk</a>

