Vikings' K.J. Osborn Out Injured with Concussion After Scary Hit by Falcons Defender

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons due to a concussion.

The play occurred late in the second quarter when Osborn took a hard hit when he was trying to make a catch and got sandwiched between Falcons cornerbacks Jeff Okudah and Dee Alford.

Osborn remained down on the field for a few minutes before being able to get up and walk to the medical cart under his own power.

