What's Next for Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins After WWE Crown Jewel?

3 of 4

Cody Rhodes is clearly stuck in a holding pattern until WrestleMania season and it's high time he get involved in something meaningful.

His back-and-forth battles with The Judgment Day have been fine, but they haven't accomplished anything. Worse yet, WWE has done very little to capitalize off whatever momentum Rhodes gained from beating Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam and being endorsed by him afterward.

If he's not going to be challenging for championship gold at Survivor Series, taking part in the newly-announced WarGames match would be the next best use of the second-generation star.

His father, Dusty Rhodes, was a mastermind behind the original WarGames creation and thus it's only fitting that Cody step foot inside the sadistic structure, too. He has a ready-made match with Judgment Day as well as The Bloodline if WWE decided to go that route, but he should be named the captain of his team if that were to happen.