Mr. Olympia 2023 Results: Winner, Highlights, Prize Money and Twitter Reaction

Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Derek Lunsford was named 2023 Mr. Olympia on Saturday night at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

In bodybuilding's most prestigious event, Lunsford came out on top.

After finishing second in 2022, Lunsford was once again in a two-man race between himself and Hadi Choopan. Choopan was last year's winner, as "The Persian Wolf" became the first Iranian to take the top prize at this event.

Both Lunsford and Choopan were among the top three in the final callout during the pre-judging round.

Mamdouh "Big Ramy" Elssbiay, who was named Mr. Olympia in 2020 and 2021, did not participate. Elssbiay's last show was the 2023 Arnold Classic, an event in which he finished in fourth place.

Lunsford became the first athlete to secure Olympia titles across multiple divisions, having previously been named Olympia 212 winner in 2021. He also took home the 2023 People's Olympia Champ award.

Here are the final results and payouts in the men's open division, per Generation Iron.

Derek Lunsford ($400,000) Hadi Choopan ($150,000) Samson Dauda ($100,000) Brandon Curry ($40,000) Andrew Jacked ($35,000) Hunter Labrada Michal Krizo Tonio Burton Regan Grimes Charles Griffen

Choopan's second place finish was still impressive, as his performance clearly impressed the judges despite not being enough to top Lunsford.

Samson Dauda's third-place finish was also commendable, as the 31-year old improved upon a sixth-place result in 2022.