NFL Rumors: Commanders Have 'Strong Belief' Sam Howell Has Become Franchise QB

Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders' front office believes that Sam Howell is the team's long-term answer under center, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

"There is a strong belief in the building that the Commanders have found their franchise quarterback in Sam Howell, and now it's about building for 2024."

The 23-year-old signal-caller is averaging 268.3 passing yards per game, throwing for 13 touchdowns compared to just eight interceptions. He's also accumulated 130 total yards and another score on the ground.

While his record as a starter this season is just 3-5, it's worth noting that Howell has already been sacked a league-leading 41 times in 2023.

He's gotten sacked at least four times in seven games this year.

The only contest in which he wasn't brought down that often occurred during the Commanders' narrow Week 8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, an afternoon where the former fifth-round pick was only sacked once. With a clean pocket against the Eagles, Howell threw for a season-high 397 yards and four touchdown passes.

As the Commanders have slipped considerably in the NFC East standings after a promising 2-0 start to the year, it appears that the front office is looking to build around their young signal-caller and regroup for next season.

Washington was an active seller at the trade deadline, moving EDGE Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears for a 2024 second-round pick. Then, the Commanders dealt former No. 2 overall pick Chase Young to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a third-rounder.

With five picks in the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft, general manager Martin Mayhew and new owner Josh Harris have the chance to add several young pieces around Howell.