Cowboys Rumors: Dallas 'Tried to Make a Move' at NFL Trade Deadline, Eyed LB Help

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys stood pat at the trade deadline, but they did attempt to make a move with the goal of acquiring a linebacker.

That didn't happen, but the 5-2 Cowboys are pleased with their roster as a massive NFC East showdown with the 7-1 Philadelphia Eagles looms.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic provided the latest on Saturday:

"Speaking of ownership with a strong say in roster decisions, I had to check in with Dallas. The Cowboys didn't make any moves at the trade deadline despite their NFC rival 49ers, Eagles, and Seahawks all trading to get better, but I was told the Cowboys did work the phones and tried to make a move. A source shared they were hunting for a linebacker, as we have seen Dallas is thin at the position. In the end, no deal made sense. When I texted with a team source about their quiet day, the response was, 'We feel good about our roster.'"

Dallas is notably shorthanded at linebacker right now without Leighton Vander Esch, who is on injured reserve with a neck injury.

The Cowboys also lost rookie linebacker and third-round pick DeMarvion Overshown to a torn left ACL during the preseason.

The Cowboys' defense has been hit hard by injuries all year, most notably to 2021 All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs, who suffered a season-ending torn ACL during a Sept. 21 practice.

However, that unit is still excelling by allowing the fourth-fewest points per game in the NFL. They are also top 10 in yards per play allowed and top five in turnovers forced.

So while other NFC teams did get better at the deadline, namely the division rival Eagles in the form of ex-Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard, it's certainly possible that Dallas is in a good position regardless.

Dallas has won two in a row after an ugly 42-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and will be just a half-game out of first in the NFC with a win over the Eagles.