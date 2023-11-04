NFL Insider: Chiefs Chose Germany to Avoid Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Being Booed by Fans

Rich Storry/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins will battle in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday morning. It's a matchup with a host of storylines, including a battle for AFC supremacy between two 6-2 teams and Fins superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill's first game against his former team.

Regarding that last point, it appears that the Chiefs, who are the "home" team for this matchup, deliberately "chose" to play the Dolphins in Germany to avoid Hill getting booed by Kansas City fans, according to The Athletic's Nate Taylor:

"The Chiefs chose this," Taylor said in part. "They didn't want you to boo Tyreek Hill. That is what they've chosen."



Hill played in Kansas City for six seasons before a contract dispute (specifically on terms for guaranteed money in a contract extension) led to a trade request and an ensuing move to the Dolphins during the 2022 offseason.

Taylor then said that the Chiefs had a choice between the Dolphins or Lions on opening night and ended up going with Detroit, who beat Kansas City 21-20 to kick off the 2023 season.

Taylor then used air quotes around the NFL when providing this remark: "The league, the NFL, chose the Lions on opening night, but they could have chosen the Dolphins if the home team preferred said matchup."

A Dolphins at Chiefs matchup to lead off the 2023 season, especially with Hill making his return to Kansas City, would have been electric. Alas, Hill won't be headed to Kansas City at all this season unless Miami meets a higher-seeded Chiefs team in a playoff game.