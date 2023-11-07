2023 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 10?November 7, 2023
We're halfway home in the 2023 NFL season—and Week 9 featured several litmus tests for potential Super Bowl contenders.
In Philadelphia, the Eagles put the NFC East in a hammerlock, downing the Dallas Cowboys to seize a huge lead in the division. In Cincinnati, the Bengals demonstrated that they have fully shaken off their early-season issues, beating the Buffalo Bills for a second straight impressive victory. In Baltimore, the Ravens dropped a piano on a first-place team for the second time in three weeks. And in Frankfurt, Germany, the Miami Dolphins failed once again to post a statement victory, falling to the Kansas City Chiefs.
That was hardly the extent of the week's happenings. Houston's C.J. Stroud got the Texans back to .500 with a record-setting passing performance. A nightmarish season for the New York Giants somehow got worse. And the Arizona Cardinals left no doubt as to who the NFL's worst team is right now.
As we enter the season's second half, the contenders and pretenders are beginning to separate. And just as they do every week, Bleacher Report NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Maurice Moton and Brent Sobleski have come together to identify which is which, by ranking the NFL's teams from worst to first.
We already rather ruined the surprise of who we're leading off with. Sorry.
32. Arizona Cardinals (1-8)
Last Week: 32
Week 9 Result: Lost at Cleveland 27-0
Just when you thought that things couldn't get any worse for the Arizona Cardinals.
By just about any objective measurement, Sunday's shoutout loss in Cleveland was an embarrassment. The Cardinals gained just 58 yards of total offense. The team's injury-depleted running backs averaged two yards per carry. In his first career start, rookie Clayton Tune threw for 58 yards and was picked off twice. The team ran five plays on Cleveland's side of the 50 and never got deeper than the 44.
There's a light at the end of the tunnel, though—maybe. Quarterback Kyler Murray is nearing a return, and as Dan Bickley wrote for Arizona Sports, how Murray fares over the season's second half is now the dominant storyline facing the team.
"The final eight games will be another matter, where the return of Murray will be a hefty, weighty moment in franchise history," Bickley said. "Is he still a dynamic weapon and franchise quarterback? Will he flourish in a professional offense, not a gimmicky collegiate scheme designed to fail in the NFL? Will Murray seize the next chapter of his football career? Or will an already-skittish player struggle to find a comfort zone with a rehabilitated knee?"
If Murray struggles and the losses continue piling up, an Arizona team that could be picking at the top of the 2024 draft would have to choose whether to take a quarterback to replace Murray.
31. Carolina Panthers (1-7)
Last Week: 31
Week 9 Result: Lost vs. Indianapolis 27-13
After defeating the Houston Texans in Week 8 for their first win of 2023, it appeared that rookie quarterback Bryce Young and the Panthers were turning a corner.
They were—right into oncoming traffic.
Young had arguably his worst game as a pro Sunday against the Colts, throwing three interceptions—two of which were returned for touchdowns. After Young's dismal performance against the Colts, Panthers head coach Frank Reich defended his young signal-caller while speaking to reporters.
"I've seen this happen to the best quarterbacks in the history of the game," Reich said. "They all have games like this. Sure, it's going to be easy to put it on the quarterback, but you bounce back. That is what makes the great ones. But developing into the franchise quarterback, it's a long road."
Reich has a point—Hall of Famers like Troy Aikman and Peyton Manning struggled mightily as rookies. But the Panthers tied their worst start in franchise history with Sunday's loss, and it's not like they will benefit in next year's draft from all the losing—their first-round pick belongs to the Bears as part of the trade that landed them Young.
That makes watching the youngster struggle that much harder to take.
30. New York Giants (2-7)
Last Week: 29
Week 9 Result: Lost at Las Vegas 30-6
The New York Giants are living proof that things can always get worse.
After a week that saw tight end Darren Waller and backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor land on injured reserve, the Giants went into Las Vegas and got wrecked by a Raiders team that just fired its head coach and general manager.
As if that weren't enough, the Giants also lost quarterback Daniel Jones to a torn ACL in his first game back after missing time with a neck injury.
That leaves Tommy DeVito as New York's signal-caller moving forward—and the Giants fresh out of luck in 2023.
"Giants fans can spend the rest of the 2023 season doing mock drafts because a high draft pick would be the best result of this lost season," Moton said. "At 2-7, the Giants have lost their top two quarterbacks to injuries as well as lead pass-catcher Darren Waller.
"For the foreseeable future, the Giants will likely roll with third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito, which is a way to wave the white flag for the remainder of the campaign. With quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Justin Fields set to return to action for the Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears, respectively, and the Carolina Panthers likely to improve with rookie signal-caller Bryce Young going through his ups and downs, the Giants will probably drop to No. 32 in these power rankings at some point this season."
29. New England Patriots (2-7)
Last Week: 28
Week 9 Result: Lost vs. Washington 20-17
The hits just keep coming in New England—indignity piled upon indignity upon indignity. After falling at home to a mediocre Washington Commanders team Sunday, the Pats have one win in their last six games. The fact that the win came against the Buffalo Bills is a testament to just how weird the NFL is.
Simply put, nothing is going right for the Pats. The defense allowed 432 yards of offense to a Commanders team no one is going to confuse with "The Greatest Show on Turf." Offensively, quarterback Mac Jones continues to struggle, throwing a back-breaking interception late that killed the Patriots' comeback chances.
Jones didn't make excuses while speaking to reporters after the loss, although he said that injuries at wide receiver aren't helping matters.
"Like I talked about, there is no excuses," he said. "It's hard to compare to other people, other teams. We have a standard here and at the end of the day, we need to meet that standard and execute the best we can for me as a quarterback and all that stuff. Obviously, DP (DeVante Parker) wasn't there today, but the whole group is very much so close together, and they work really hard. It's not like we're not on the same page, it's just, we're really close. We're right there. We're just a little bit short."
Given what we've seen over the first half of the 2023 season, the only thing the Patriots are close to is being the worst team in the AFC.
28. Chicago Bears (2-7)
Last Week: 30
Week 9 Result: Lost at New Orleans 24-17
The good news for the Chicago Bears is that despite rolling out backup quarterback Tyson Bagent again Sunday against New Orleans, the team was able to hang with the Saints for most of the game.
The bad news was that the Bears turned the ball over a whopping five times. Good teams aren't going to win games when they lose the turnover battle 5-0. Bad teams have no chance.
While addressing the media after the game, Bagent admitted that he has to do a better job taking care of the football.
"It really just all comes down to myself in that last quarter being able to do a better job of taking care of the ball," Bagent said. "Coach talks about it every single day, how important it is to take care of the ball, and I didn't do a good job of that. It was good on their part, bad on my part. Tight coverage and they made a couple really good plays. Hats off to them, but once again, I've got to probably just go somewhere else with the ball. That's on me."
"That the Bears are headed nowhere in 2023 isn't news," Davenport said. "The question becomes where the team goes from here. What will the Bears do with what could be two top-five draft picks in 2024? Does head coach Matt Eberflus have a future in the Windy City? On the field, the Bears are effectively playing out the string. But the four-year, $98 million contract the team just handed edge-rusher Montez Sweat was the first step in a pivotal offseason for the franchise."
27. Los Angeles Rams (3-6)
Last Week: 22
Week 9 Result: Lost at Green Bay 20-3
After parting with quite a bit of high-priced veteran talent the past season-plus, the Los Angeles Rams aren't a team that can afford to suffer a bunch of injuries to starters. But that's what has happened—and it showed Sunday in Green Bay.
Playing without starting quarterback Matthew Stafford, No. 1 running back Kyren Williams and top linebacker Ernest Jones IV, the Rams struggled to establish positive momentum on either side of the ball. Backup quarterback Brett Rypien completed just 13 of 28 passes for 130 yards with an interception. The Rams' run game was non-existent, averaging just 2.6 yards per carry.
After the loss, head coach Sean McVay acknowledged to reporters that this was a humbling afternoon.
"We don't do a good job of capitalizing when our defense gets the turnovers, and we weren't able to really get anything going momentum-wise," McVay said. "It's a good, humbling day. Sometimes you have days like that."
"Frankly, losses are exactly what the Los Angeles Rams should want," Davenport said. "This team isn't going anywhere this season, especially given all the injuries. The Rams haven't picked in Round 1 since they took Jared Goff first overall in 2016. This team needs young talent—the kind that comes with rookie contracts. The higher the pick the Rams wind up with, the better off they will be—especially given Stafford's issues with injuries these past couple of seasons."
26. Green Pay Packers (3-5)
Last Week: 27
Week 9 Result: Won vs. Los Angeles Rams 20-3
The Green Bay Packers entered Week 9 in need of two things. The first was their first win since Week 3. The second was a fast start—the Packers have been getting wrecked early of late, outscored 73-9 in the first half of their past five games.
Taking a 7-3 lead into intermission over an undermanned Rams team isn't exactly a fast start, but the Packers did what they needed to halt their skid.
Running back Aaron Jones told reporters that he's hopeful the win will help give the Packers some momentum moving forward.
"I feel like that will help us get rolling, give us that confidence that we need," Jones said. "I always say it only takes one to get things going."
Quarterback Jordan Love echoed a similar refrain.
"It's not perfect—it's never going to be perfect—but I think just the position we were able to put ourselves in and come out with a win, it definitely is going to help us," Love said. "We've just got to keep stacking going forward."
That's all well and good. But beating a Rams team short multiple starters (including quarterback Matthew Stafford) is one thing.
Going to Pittsburgh next week and beating the 5-3 Steelers is another.
25. Denver Broncos (3-5)
Last Week: 24
Week 9 Result: Bye Week
The word "momentum" hasn't been mentioned much with the Denver Broncos over the past couple of seasons. But after stunning the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8, the Broncos have some.
While talking to reporters after the win over the Chiefs, head coach Sean Payton credited the Denver defense for holding Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs under 10 points.
"You get back to work, you go to work," Payton said. "I think it's never as rosy as we would like to believe, and it's never as bleak as we would like to believe. Now, that doesn't sell in your world, but that's just the truth. I think it first starts with the rushing game and our ability to defend the run. That, really, would be the first tangible thing I'd point to. We've created the takeaways, the passing situations have gone in our favor, and guys have worked hard to make corrections and improve. Those would be the first things that come to my mind. In other words, being better against the run and fitting the run better."
The Broncos appear to be content to try to turn things around with the talent in house—Denver reportedly turned down two picks for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy at the trade deadline. But how the Broncos fare post-bye could determine whether they look to add pieces in the offseason or blow things up (again) and start over.
24. Tennessee Titans (3-5)
Last Week: 20
Week 9 Result: Lost at Pittsburgh 20-16
Sadly, it appears that Titans quarterback Will Levis is mortal after all.
It's so disappointing to find out your heroes aren't unstoppable, but one week after throwing four touchdown passes in his NFL debut, Levis didn't throw any in his second game against a considerably more formidable defense in the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Kidding aside, rookie quarterbacks are going to have ups and downs. But while speaking to reporters after the game, Levis didn't want to hear any of that—he was just salty about losing.
"Losing sucks, especially at this level," Levis said. "It's so hard to win games and you have an opportunity like that to win it at the end, and it doesn't happen, it makes you feel a whole lot worse. Credit to (Pittsburgh). They made the plays when they needed to, and we didn't."
The bad news for the Titans is that this team isn't going to the playoffs. And with players like running back Derrick Henry and quarterback Ryan Tannehill getting older and preparing to hit free agency, change will be coming to Nashville in 2024.
The good news is that while it has only been two games, it appears that the Titans have Tannehill's successor in the fold.
Levis may be mortal. But he also appears to be a legitimate NFL quarterback.
23. Washington Commanders (4-5)
Last Week: 25
Week 9 Result: Won at New England 20-17
If the past week has been any indication, the Washington Commanders don't have very high expectations for the remainder of the 2023 season. The team traded away both its starting defensive ends, trading edge-rushers Montez Sweat and Chase Young to the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers, respectively.
But for one Sunday at least, the Commanders were able to get it done. Sam Howell threw for 325 yards against the Pats, running back Brian Robinson found the end zone and Washington's new-look defense allowed a respectable 327 yards of offense and notched a late takeaway to seal the win.
"The Commanders looked like they were ready to enter a full-blown rebuild when they decided to move both Montez Sweat and Chase Young prior to this year's trade deadline. But the team didn't roll over," Sobleski said. "Instead, Washington went to New England and claimed a victory over the Patriots. In doing so, one of the Commanders' biggest questions may have been answered. The team is rallying behind second-year quarterback Sam Howell. If the franchise is set at quarterback moving forward, the front office can seriously concentrate on building up the rest of the roster."
"He's our quarterback," defensive lineman Jonathan Allen told reporters. "And I think we found our next one for the (next) five, 10 years. And I truly believe that."
22. Las Vegas Raiders (4-5)
Last Week: 26
Week 9 Result: Won vs. New York Giants 30-6
OK, so pounding a Giants team with Danny DeVito at quarterback isn't exactly the sort of thing that turns a season around (yes, we know his name is Tommy DeVito—it's just fun to call him Danny). But after a tumultuous week that saw head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler fired, as our resident Raiders expert wrote, it was still a high point in a season filled with lows.
"The same Raiders team that lost 30-12 to the Chicago Bears in Week 7 served up a 30-6 beatdown to the New York Giants on Sunday," Moton said. "Last week, the Raiders fired McDaniels, and without him, they scored more than 21 points for the first time this season. On top of that, Las Vegas recorded eight sacks in what seemed like an aggressive game plan orchestrated by defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.
"Interim head coach Antonio Pierce has clearly tapped into something with this team that had been dormant under McDaniels. The Raiders played with a new swagger on both sides of the ball. We'll see if the Raiders can sustain this new vigor and how it translates on the field, but no one can deny that Pierce is a much better leader than McDaniels for this squad. The Silver and Black may be on the move in the power rankings within the next few weeks."
21. Indianapolis Colts (4-5)
Last Week: 23
Week 9 Result: Won at Carolina 27-13
It's been a rough stretch for the Indianapolis Colts, who had dropped four of five games ahead of Week 9. But nothing fixes what ails an NFL team quite like playing the hapless Carolina Panthers.
It wasn't an pretty victory, especially offensively—the Colts had just 197 yards of offense and converted just four of 13 third-down attempts. But thanks to a pair of pick-sixes by cornerback Kenny Moore II, the Colts got back to within a game of .500 and back to at least the fringes of wild-card contention.
Moore told reporters after the win that it felt good to be on the right side of the scoreboard for the first time in a month.
"Just having that (winning) feeling again feels so good," Moore said. "We've obviously been on a tough stretch with some losses that didn't feel too good. We want to keep this feeling."
According to Sobleski, the Colts have Moore to thank for that good feeling.
"Moore made a strong case to be named the NFL Defensive Player of the Week, with a pair of pick-sixes that ultimately proved to be the difference in Indianapolis' victory over the Carolina Panthers," he said. "The veteran defensive back's performance was critical for a secondary that had been shredded in recent weeks after injuries took their toll. The Colts defense should get help in the coming weeks. The NFL's leading tackler, Zaire Franklin, didn't play in Sunday's contest because of a knee injury. Also, Indianapolis awaits the return of second-round rookie JuJu Brents, who assumed the role of top outside corner, from a quad injury. Both will provide a tremendous boost once they're back in the lineup."
20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5)
Last Week: 18
Week 9 Result: Lost at Houston 39-37
Back on October 1, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit the bye week a 3-1 team that was one of the more pleasant surprises in the NFL.
Fast forward just over another month, and the Buccaneers are a 3-5 team that just allowed the greatest passing performance by a rookie in NFL history on the way to a devastating last-second loss.
Leading by four with just 46 seconds left, the Tampa defense collapsed, allowing the Texans to march down the field with next to no resistance. While speaking to reporters afterward, head coach Todd Bowles admitted that this loss is a tough one to swallow.
"It's a devastating loss, no doubt about it," Bowles said. "We've got to eat it. All of us feel the same way, especially me. I've been coaching a long time. I haven't been involved in too many of these where it's been back and forth like that and came down on the other end with a few things happening."
"Baker Mayfield had to be wondering what it takes to lead his team to victory after the Buccaneers handed the game to the Houston Texans," Sobleski said. "After leading two fourth-quarter touchdown drives, including what looked to be the game-winner with only 46 seconds remaining, Tampa Bay's defense subsequently allowed C.J. Stroud and the Texans offense to march 75 yards on six plays to score the actual game-winning touchdown. The Bucs have now lost four straight. Despite the solid-to-good play from the quarterback position—which was supposed to be the team's biggest weakness this season—Tampa Bay is now 3-5, with no direction whatsoever."
19. Atlanta Falcons (4-5)
Last Week: 17
Week 9 Result: Lost vs. Minnesota 31-28
In 2021, the Atlanta Falcons made Kyle Pitts the earliest-drafted tight end in the history of the NFL when they drafted him fourth overall. Two years later, they drafted Texas running back Bijan Robinson in the top 10.
Apparently, someone forgot to tell Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, who continues drawing up passing plays for backup tight end Jonnu Smith. Giving carries to backup running back Tyler Allgeier. Or (and we are not making this up) giving carries at the goal line to Jonnu Smith.
That's right—rather than use the team's supposed young star at running back near the goal line Sunday against Minnesota, Smith gave a carry to the team's No. 2 tight end, because that's just how brilliant a play-caller he is.
Dating back to last year, Smith has been openly defiant about his sometimes baffling play-calling, deriding fans and the media alike for "fantasy football" takes. But after being beaten Sunday by a quarterback who had been in town less than a week, the Falcons have lost three of four. Smith's offense is 25th in scoring. And Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk did a pretty god job of summing up Atlanta's offensive mastermind.
"It amuses me how when reporters ask Arthur Smith about his crappy offense he has this condescending attitude about how people who know football know how long it takes to build around your QB," he tweeted, "and then Josh Dobbs shows up with zero time to prepare and beats Smith's team."
18. Minnesota Vikings (5-4)
Last Week: 21
Week 9 Result: Won at Atlanta 31-28
Kirk who?
With Kirk Cousins on the shelf with a torn Achilles, the Minnesota Vikings turned to rookie Jaren Hall under center—for all of six pass attempts. Then, after Hall was concussed, the Vikes were forced to turn to Joshua Dobbs, who had been with the team all of five days after being acquired at the trade deadline.
Despite having just arrived, Dobbs threw for two touchdown passes and ran for a third, leading the Vikings to a comeback win that was the team's fourth straight win and fifth victory in six games.
Even Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke had to admit to reporters that what Dobbs accomplished was impressive.
"The fact that he got traded this week and comes in and plays like that? He's a good player, man," Heinicke said. "Playing on a short week, learning a new playbook and scoring 31 points, kudos to him."
"Here's some cold, hard truth," Davenport said. "The Vikings aren't going anywhere this year. Even if the team somehow makes the postseason, it's going to be a situation similar to last year's Miami Dolphins—a one-and-done cup of coffee with an overmatched quarterback calling the plays. Dobbs didn't exactly light things up in Arizona. However, Minnesota deserves credit for its resiliency—to lose both its top offensive weapon (wide receiver Justin Jefferson) and quarterback and not fold is a testament to coach Kevin O'Connell and his players. Dobbs will certainly get quite the greeting from Vikings fans at U.S. Bank Stadium next week. But the Saints team they will be playing is also a step up in competition."
"Dobbs has been with the Minnesota Vikings for less than a week, and he's already shown why he's the right guy to fill in for Cousins," Moton said. "After Hall suffered a concussion in the first quarter, Dobbs took over and helped lead the Vikings to a win over the Falcons. With basic knowledge of the playbook, he threw for 158 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 66 yards and a score. As Dobbs becomes more familiar with head coach and offensive play-caller Kevin O'Connell's system, he should be able to rack up more yards through the air. With T.J. Hockenson, Jordan Addison and the possible return of Justin Jefferson, Dobbs may be more than a game manager who guides Minnesota back to the playoffs."
17. New York Jets (4-4)
Last Week: 12
Week 9 Result: Lost vs. Los Angeles Chargers 27-6
The Bad Jets showed up in Week 9.
Not on defense mind you. Just as they seemingly do every week, the Jets played excellent defensive football against the Chargers, allowing less than 200 total yards.
But the offense was a flashback-inducing mess.
Zach Wilson was sacked eight times and lost two fumbles. Wilson threw for 263 yards, but that came on 49 pass attempts and much of the yardage came with the game well out of hand. The NFL's worst team on third down was pathetic again, converting three of 17 attempts.
It was everything Jets fans have come to fear about this team over the past couple of seasons—the defense keeps them in the game, but the offense just can't do, well, anything—at least not consistently.
While talking to reporters after the game, Jets head coach Robert Saleh defended his quarterback.
"Was it his best game? Obviously not," Jets coach Robert Saleh said of his quarterback. "Was it his worst game? No, I'm not going to say it was even close to his worst game. I think the entire offense could have been better."
The problem is that we've seen this movie before. And there's absolutely no reason think we won't see it again next week in Las Vegas.
16. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3)
Last Week: 19
Week 9 Result: Won vs. Tennessee 20-16
The Pittsburgh Steelers are making something of an art form out of winning ugly. But style points don't count, and eight games in the Steelers are a surprising 5-3.
Frankly, the Steelers looked relatively good Thursday night offensively—at least in comparison to recent efforts. 326 yards isn't a gaudy offensive total, but Pittsburgh converted half its third downs and averaged 5.5 yards per carry against a stout Titans run defense.
With that said, it was hardly a flawless effort. This time it was the Pittsburgh defense that was sloppy, committing six penalties that gave the Titans first downs.
After the win, head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that the Steelers just aren't good enough to continually shoot themselves in the foot.
"Obviously it could have been cleaner, first and foremost from a penalty perspective. Part of being a tough team to beat is not kicking your own butt, and we've been doing that, and we've got to own that," Tomlin said. "We'll bring some officials into our practice setting in order to be cleaner, because that was catastrophic, really, to a lot of our efforts."
The Steelers will have next week's home date with the Packers to clean those penalties up and soothe wide receiver George Pickens' hurt feelings, but after that comes a critical stretch—road games at Cleveland and Cincinnati that are massive in a tightly packed AFC North.
15. Houston Texans (4-4)
Last Week: 16
Week 9 Result: Won vs. Tampa Bay 39-37
C.J. Stroud had already played the best of any first-year quarterback in 2023. But Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Stroud took things next-level.
In leading the Texans to a last-second win over the reeling Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Stroud threw for a jaw-dropping 470 yards and five touchdowns without an interception. He set a record for passing yards by a rookie, became the sixth player in NFL history to record 450 passing yards and five passing touchdowns with no interceptions and became the first rookie with 400 passing yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Per ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime, teammate Jalen Pitre was in a joking mood after Stroud's late-game heroics.
"That's not even coachable. They said something about he did a veggie meter to check how much veggies are in your bloodstream, and they found all ice," Pitre said. "He's like that for real. No vegetables, straight cold-blooded. [He's] ready for the moment, bro. I was about to put my head down, and I said, 'No. We still got time.' And they then start driving. [Stroud threw to] Dalton [Schultz], Noah [Brown], Tank and Tank. And I'm on the sidelines, smiling again."
The win went a long way toward washing off the stink of last week's loss to the then-winless Panthers. It got the Texans back to .500.
And it had to make the franchise feel pretty danged good about who it selected second overall in April.
14. New Orleans Saints (5-4)
Last Week: 13
Week 9 Result: Won vs. Chicago 24-17
The NFC South may not be the league's most loaded division, but the New Orleans Saints have stablished themselves as the division's top team.
And the key to that ascension may well have been "tight end" Taysom Hill.
The Swiss Army knife was a big part of New Orleans' win over the Bears on Sunday, throwing a touchdown pass and catching another. While speaking to reporters, Hill (who became the first NFL player since Frank Gifford score 10 or more times each as a passer, runner and receiver, credited the Saints staff with turning him loose and allowing him to use all his skills.
"I look at back at my career and I certainly didn't think it would have gone the way it has," Hill said. "But as I hear and think about stuff like that, it's overwhelming. I have a lot of gratitude to be able to be part of this program and play with coaches who are creative enough to give me opportunities."
Hill is the solution to the Saints' red-zone inefficiencies.
"Over the last three weeks," Moton said, "Hill has scored five touchdowns inside the red zone. Between Weeks 7 and 8, he rushed for three scores within 20 yards of the goal line. Last Sunday, Hill caught a touchdown pass from Derek Carr and threw one to Juwan Johnson. Since Week 7, New Orleans has averaged 28.7 points per game, which not coincidentally aligns with Hill's red-zone production. The Saints have found a uniquely versatile playmaker to elevate their offensive attack, which should raise your confidence in this team to win the NFC South title."
13. Los Angeles Chargers (4-4)
Last Week: 14
Week 9 Result: Won at New York Jets 27-6
Had you said before Monday's night's game with the Jets that Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert would throw for just 136 yards without a touchdown against the New York Jets, that running back Austin Ekeler would total just 70 total yards and that the Bolts would fail to hit even 200 yards of offense, most would have likely predicted that the games was close.
It was not. The Chargers got a special teams score, played an excellent defensive game that included three takeaways and a whopping eight sacks and blew the Jets out at Met Life Stadium.
For Davenport, it was a game that was equal parts impressive and concerning.
"The Chargers were lights-out defensively against the Jets," he said. "New York averaged just 3.6 yards per carry. Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu all recorded multiple sacks. The Jets converted three third downs in 17 attempts and managed just 3.6 yards per pass. Yes, their past two wins have come against bad offenses, but the Chargers defense has done its job.
"With that said," Davenport continued, "seeing Justin Herbert and the offense have this much trouble moving the ball is a little worrisome. Yes, the Jets are an excellent defensive football team, but between Herbert's injured finger and the loss of both Mike Williams and Joshua Palmer it's fair to wonder if the problems are piling up to the point that it's, you know, a problem."
12. Cleveland Browns (5-3)
Last Week: 15
Week 9 Result: Won vs. Arizona 27-0
Cleveland's blowout win over the Arizona Cardinals comes with something of an asterisk—the Redbirds have been ravaged by injuries on offense and rolled out a rookie quarterback making his first career start.
But still, Week 9 was an encouraging one, and not just because the Browns won. Cleveland's $230 million quarterback was back in action—and Deshaun Watson had one of his better games since joining the franchise.
Watson's numbers weren't gaudy—19 completions in 30 attempts for 219 yards and two scores. But he was efficient and didn't show any ill effects of the shoulder injury that has sidelined him for a chunk of the season.
Watson told reporters that it felt good to be back out there with his teammates.
"This is what I've been preparing and training very, very hard to get back to," he said. "Just to get out there and play free and be able to be very close to myself and just go out there and compete and have fun with my teammates. That's what today brought."
Cleveland's ground game continues to be hit-or-miss without Nick Chubb—the team averaged just 2.8 yards per carry. But the defense was dominant once again, and if the Browns can keep their starting quarterback on the field, they could be a real factor in the AFC North over the season's second half.
"The Browns rebounded nicely after their recent loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Specifically, the league's top-ranked defense performed well after surrendering a combined 818 yards in back-to-back weeks," Sobleski said. "Granted, this past weekend's victory came against the hapless Arizona Cardinals, who chose to debut at fifth-round rookie at quarterback. Still, Cleveland handled its business, despite growing concerns with an offense that still doesn't feature consistent quarterback play and lost left tackle Jedrick Wills to injury for an extended period of time. Even so, the Browns defense continues to be the difference."
11. Seattle Seahawks (5-3)
Last Week: 10
Week 9 Result: Lost at Baltimore 37-3
The Seattle Seahawks walked into M&T Bank Stadium Sunday in first place in the NFC West.
They walked out wondering what the heck had just happened.
Seattle was dominated in every facet of the game by the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9. Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith had a miserable game, completing less than half his passes and barely cracking 150 passing yards. As a team, the Seahawks were out-rushed by a jaw-dropping 270 yards. The team averaged less than two yards per carry on the ground and converted one third down in 12 attempts. As a whole. Seattle was outgained 515-151.
After the game, a dejected Smith told reporters that the Seahawks just didn't show up.
"It's tough," Smith said. "It sucks. We were looking forward to this matchup and I just feel like we didn't play our best football today. Obviously, we made a ton of mistakes and a lot of things we need to correct. But as I always tell you, I put those things right at my own feet, and I look at myself in the mirror and say what can I do better to help this team and to help my guys? So that's exactly what I'm going to do again. I'm never going to shy away from it and I'm going to keep on working."
The Seahawks have a couple of weeks to figure things out, but starting in Week 12 is a three-game stretch that could define the team's season—both meetings with the rival 49ers sandwiched around a prime-time trip to Dallas.
10. San Francisco 49ers (5-3)
Last Week: 11
Week 9 Result: Bye Week
What the what is happening in San Francisco?
The 49ers spent several weeks atop these power rankings. The defense was stifling. The offense was rolling, San Francisco looked like the best team in the entire NFL.
"Looked" is the operative word.
Beginning with a heartbreaker in Cleveland, the Niners have dropped three in a row, with the last being a loss at home to the Cincinnati Bengals in which the 49ers were outplayed on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Brock Purdy is turning the ball over. The San Francisco defense just allowed 31 points and 400 yards of offense.
While speaking to reporters, head coach Kyle Shanahan made it clear he still has confidence in his young quarterback.
"That's part of playing that position and Brock is accountable for that," Shanahan said. "You should hear him talk to our team after the game. I mean, he's sick over those turnovers. I understand how they happen, and we don't want them to happen, but I can't tell you how much I believe in him."
The Niners were busy at the trade deadline as well, flipping a third-round pick to the Washington Commanders for edge-rusher Chase Young. Young has struggled with injuries and inconsistency after winning Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2020, but if he can recapture past form, he and former Ohio State teammate Nick Bosa could be a truly terrifying duo.
Add in that wide receiver Deebo Samuel should return after the bye, and it's not hard to imagine the Niners getting back on track in short order.
9. Buffalo Bills (5-4)
Last Week: 7
Week 9 Result: Lost at Cincinnati 24-18
There could be trouble brewing in Buffalo.
After surprisingly dropping the season opener to the New York Jets, the Bills peeled off three straight wins, including a blowout victory over the Miami Dolphins. But over the last month, the Bills have looked—average. The Bills are 2-3 over the past five, and even the wins weren't all that impressive—single-digit victories over the Buccaneers and Giants.
Now, after falling in Cincinnati Sunday night, the Bills are just a game above .500, and while talking to the media after the game, quarterback Josh Allen said the offense has been far too inconsistent of late.
"Just finding a way to get into a rhythm," Allen said. "Come out on an opening drive, had some success moving the ball and obviously hit a lull there and didn't score until late in the fourth. We had our opportunities, [but] didn't score before the half, didn't get six on the first drive of the second half. That's not complementary football."
Add in a defense that continues to be beset by injuries (leading tackler Terrel Bernard went down with a head injury against the Bengals) and one of the NFL's most difficult schedules the rest of the way, and there's cause for some concern in Western New York at the season's halfway point.
8. Dallas Cowboys (5-3)
Last Week: 8
Week 9 Result: Lost at Philadelphia 28-23
The Dallas Cowboys had a number of chances to dethrone the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. There was a 4th-and-goal play in the second half. A two-point conversion run by Dak Prescott that would have brought Dallas within three. A last-minute drive in which the Eagles handed the Cowboys an opportunity to win with a flurry of penalties.
But in what's become something of a theme for the Cowboys in recent years, they came up short—each and every time.
However, despite this latest setback, head coach Mike McCarthy remained optimistic about his team while speaking to reporters.
"We feel great about our team," McCarthy said. "We need to learn from these mistakes. That's what these games come down to. You get into these types of games and even more so if you get into playoff football."
Dallas gained over 100 more yards than the Eagles and got a big game out of quarterback Dak Prescott, but one of our analysts doesn't expect the Week 14 rematch between these teams to go any differently than this meeting did.
"The Cowboys are the Miami Dolphins of the NFC," Davenport wrote. "Or maybe the Dolphins are the Cowboys of the AFC, since Dallas has been doing this longer. The Cowboys can pile up stats. They can beat inferior opponents—well, except for the Arizona Cardinals. But when the time comes for a real test against a good team, Dallas falters. The NFC East is all but out of the picture now, and as a wild card the Cowboys will be hitting the road if they make the postseason. Given that they lost by double digits to the NFL's worst team on the road this year, these Cowboys will be lucky to get out of the first round."
7. Miami Dolphins (6-3)
Last Week: 5
Week 9 Result: Lost vs. Kansas City 21-14 (Frankfurt)
The Miami Dolphins have something of a problem.
When it comes to beating the teams they are supposed to beat, the Dolphins roll—this is the team that dropped 70 points on the Denver Broncos earlier this year. But the Dolphins have played three games against teams with winning records—and lost them all.
After falling by a touchdown to the Chiefs in Germany, edge-rusher Bradley Chubb told reporters that Miami has to find a way to seal the deal against quality opposition.
"It's frustrating for sure because you want to win these big games," Chubb said. "It's not like, 'Oh, we're playing these guys this week, let's go out there and lose.' We play our hearts out until the whistle ends, and you see it in this team. We've got fight. We've got everything that you possibly need from a championship-caliber team. It's just about honing in on those little details when it really matters and finding ways to win these games. Making it close is not good enough for us anymore, so we've just got to find ways to win."
"Every week, we have to ask, where are the Dolphins' quality wins? They're a team that continuously shows up atop of power rankings with a fake I.D.," Moton said. "Sure, the Dolphins swept their season series with the New England Patriots, dropped 70 points on the Denver Broncos and eked out a 36-34 victory over the underachieving Los Angeles Chargers, but they're 6-3 without a signature win against a club with winning record.
"On the other side of their Week 10 bye, the Dolphins will host the resurgent Las Vegas Raiders, who may pose a tougher challenge than initially expected under interim head coach Antonio Pierce," he continued. "Somehow, the No. 1 team in scoring and total yards has a lot to prove in the second half of the season."
6. Detroit Lions (6-2)
Last Week: 6
Week 9 Result: Bye Week
You might want to get your affairs in order, because there have been portents that the end times could be near.
Like the Detroit Lions playing like one of the best teams in the NFC.
Jared Goff is playing like the quarterback who led the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl. Once injured running back David Montgomery returns, he and electrifying rookie Jahmyr Gibbs will combine to form a frightening duo in the backfield. And a Detroit defense that was dead last in the league a year ago is an asset in 2023.
Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters that the timing of the bye week couldn't be better for his squad.
"This is perfect timing—this is exactly what you want from a bye week," Campbell said. "We've been at it for eight weeks—13 if you count training camp—so it couldn't have come at a better time. We'll have some reinforcements back by the time we play the Chargers, but everyone is going to get some energy back."
This isn't just a feel-good story. Detroit served notice with its Week 1 win in Kansas City that this isn't the same old sad-sack Lions.
The key now is to keep it going and show that the Lions are more than just a threat to win the NFC North—they are a threat to represent the conference in Super Bowl LVIII.
5. Cincinnati Bengals (5-3)
Last Week: 9
Week 9 Result: Won vs. Buffalo 24-18
Look out, AFC—Joe Cool is back.
After struggling earlier in the season while nursing a calf injury, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has looked more like himself the past two games—and the results have been wins over the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills that have the Bengals once again looking the part of a Super Bowl contender in the AFC.
After torching the Bills for almost 350 yards and two scores without an interception, Burrow talked up his team's performance over the past two weeks—while also allowing that there's a long way to go before any celebrating can begin.
"We're coming along," Burrow said. "We've played well the last couple of weeks and we have to keep it going. We were 1-0 this week. We have to be 1-0 next week, too. This is only game [No.] 8. We've got nine games left."
Cincinnati's early struggles put the team in something of a hole—it lost to the rival Browns and Ravens the first two weeks of the season. But in two weeks the Bengals will get a shot at redemption against the Ravens, and provided they take care of the Texans in Week 10, a win over Baltimore would at worst have them tied in the loss column for the division lead.
4. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2)
Last Week: 3
Week 9 Result: Bye Week
If the 6-2 Detroit Lions aren't enough to convince you that the 2023 NFL season is an unusual one, consider this—the Jacksonville Jaguars might just be the most balanced team in the AFC.
Trevor Lawrence is coming into his own as one of the league's elite young signal-callers. The Jacksonville offense is loaded with skill-position firepower. The defense features a formidable pair of edge-rushers in Josh Allen and Travon Walker and the league's leading tackler from a year ago in Foyesade Oluokun.
After being embarrassed by the Houston Texans at home in Week 3, the Jaguars have peeled off five wins in a row, including a victory over the Buffalo Bills in London. NFL.com's Adam Schein wrote that it isn't hyperbole to call the Jags the best team in the AFC—and the defense might be the key.
"Mike Caldwell's defense is emerging as a force this season, ranking first in the league with 18 takeaways and 10th in points allowed," he said. "Josh Allen has become a true menace off the edge, collecting an AFC-best nine sacks, while veterans like LB Foyesade Oluokun and CB Darious Williams are playing their best football. When this unit holds up its end of the bargain, Jacksonville becomes a true championship contender under Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson."
Who's up for a Jaguars vs. Lions Super Bowl?
3. Baltimore Ravens (7-2)
Last Week: 4
Week 9 Result: Won vs. Seattle 37-3
We need to start talking more about the Baltimore Ravens as the best team in the AFC.
For the second time in three weeks, the Ravens destroyed a first-place team. In Week 7, it was the Detroit Lions, who were down 28-0 before they ever had a first down. Sunday it was the Seattle Seahawks, who were dominated from start to finish in a 37-3 rout.
The star for the Ravens on Sunday was the ground game. Keyed by rookie Keaton Mitchell's 15.3 yards per carry, the Ravens gouged the Seahawks for a staggering 298 yards on the ground. Baltimore averaged 7.3 yards per carry.
Mitchell had 138 yards on just nine carries—the first nine carries of his NFL career. He told reporters after the blowout that he was happy to be able to contribute.
"When I'm on the sideline just looking at everybody else, seeing how they play, seeing the O-line was just giving us the holes that we needed and opportunities," Mitchell said. "When I came in, I just took advantage."
"The Ravens have the best defense in the AFC, if not the entire NFL," Davenport said. "The loss of No. 1 running back J.K. Dobbins affected the running game not even a little. And Lamar Jackson remains maybe the hardest player in the NFL to defend. With due respect to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, there isn't a team in the AFC playing better football than the Ravens, and with the Browns and Bengals coming to M&T Bank the next two weeks, Baltimore has a golden opportunity to put a stranglehold on the AFC North."
"Lamar Jackson and Co. have a four-game winning streak going. The Ravens are coming off the weekend's most impressive win, with their dominant 37-3 effort against the Seahawks, Sobleski said. "The team also seemingly found a new weapon in undrafted running back Keaton Mitchell to expand the offense further. Entering Sunday's contest, Mitchell didn't have a single carry. Baltimore now has a legitimate thunder-and-lightning backfield with Mitchell and Gus Edwards, which makes life easier on Jackson."
2. Kansas City Chiefs (7-2)
Last Week: 2
Week 9 Result: Won vs. Miami 21-14 (Frankfurt)
After a listless loss in Denver last week, the Kansas City Chiefs headed to Germany with questions to answer. Was the team's offensive struggles a one-off? Or did the Chiefs have bigger problems?
Frankly, Sunday's win over the Miami Dolphins didn't answer those questions. Mahomes' 185 passing yards were a season low, and the Chiefs struggled to move the ball offensively after intermission. But Mahomes did throw a pair of touchdown passes, Kansas City's defense pitched in a score on a fumble return and the Chiefs did just enough to win.
While addressing the media after the victory, Mahomes applauded the defense's effort while allowing that the Kansas City offense has to step up.
"Obviously, penalties and then me not connecting on guys deep down the field hurt us, but luckily for us our defense is playing their tail off and we got the win," Mahomes said.
The reality is that this iteration of the Chiefs isn't as explosive offensively as past teams—outside of tight end Travis Kelce, the team doesn't have any pass-catchers who frighten opponents.
But these Chiefs are also a lot better defensively than most give them credit for, and the team's veteran core knows how to win.
And now they'll have two weeks to rest and prepare for another huge test—a Week 11 Super Bowl rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles.
1. Philadelphia Eagles (8-1)
Last Week: 1
Week 9 Result: Won vs. Dallas 28-23
The Philadelphia Eagles are the NFL's lone eight-win team. After outlasting the rival Cowboys on Sunday, they have established a stranglehold on both the NFC East and the top of these power rankings. But there could be trouble brewing in Philly.
Jalen Hurts played well against the Cowboys, passing for two touchdowns and rushing for another. But he did so battling through a sore knee—a knee he took a shot to during the game.
While addressing the media after the game, center Jason Kelce said he wasn't at all surprised to see Hurts gut through the injury.
"As long as he can do it, and it's safe to go back out there, there ain't nothing that's going to keep him off the field," Kelce said.
Wide receiver A.J. Brown agreed.
"If he can get up and walk off, he's OK," Brown said. "He said a couple of words, then right after (getting hit), he's all laughing and joking."
"Philly's bye week couldn't have come at a better time," Davenport said. "Because while the Eagles are absolutely deserving of being called the NFL's best team right now, Hurts going down for any length of time is the one injury the Eagles can't afford. While they're resting over the bye, the Eagles staff also needs to try to shore up the pass defense, which ranks 29th in the league after nine weeks. It hasn't cost the Eagles yet, but it could down the road—say in the playoffs."