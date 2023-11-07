2023 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 10?

30 of 32

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Last Week: 4

Week 9 Result: Won vs. Seattle 37-3

We need to start talking more about the Baltimore Ravens as the best team in the AFC.

For the second time in three weeks, the Ravens destroyed a first-place team. In Week 7, it was the Detroit Lions, who were down 28-0 before they ever had a first down. Sunday it was the Seattle Seahawks, who were dominated from start to finish in a 37-3 rout.

The star for the Ravens on Sunday was the ground game. Keyed by rookie Keaton Mitchell's 15.3 yards per carry, the Ravens gouged the Seahawks for a staggering 298 yards on the ground. Baltimore averaged 7.3 yards per carry.

Mitchell had 138 yards on just nine carries—the first nine carries of his NFL career. He told reporters after the blowout that he was happy to be able to contribute.

"When I'm on the sideline just looking at everybody else, seeing how they play, seeing the O-line was just giving us the holes that we needed and opportunities," Mitchell said. "When I came in, I just took advantage."

"The Ravens have the best defense in the AFC, if not the entire NFL," Davenport said. "The loss of No. 1 running back J.K. Dobbins affected the running game not even a little. And Lamar Jackson remains maybe the hardest player in the NFL to defend. With due respect to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, there isn't a team in the AFC playing better football than the Ravens, and with the Browns and Bengals coming to M&T Bank the next two weeks, Baltimore has a golden opportunity to put a stranglehold on the AFC North."