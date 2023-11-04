Everything You Need to Know For WWE Crown Jewel 2023

0 of 3

WWE

WWE is heading back to Saudi Arabia for this year's Crown Jewel pay-per-view on Saturday. As usual, fans in North America will have to tune in much earlier than usual for this event due to the time difference.

For the first couple of years, WWE's international shows felt disconnected from the main product, but the past couple of years have seen these events take on more importance.

This weekend's show has several big matches planned, including a few with gold on the line, but the notable exclusion is any matches featuring any legends. This will allow the men and women of the current roster to shine a little brighter.