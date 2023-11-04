Everything You Need to Know For WWE Crown Jewel 2023November 4, 2023
Everything You Need to Know For WWE Crown Jewel 2023
WWE is heading back to Saudi Arabia for this year's Crown Jewel pay-per-view on Saturday. As usual, fans in North America will have to tune in much earlier than usual for this event due to the time difference.
For the first couple of years, WWE's international shows felt disconnected from the main product, but the past couple of years have seen these events take on more importance.
This weekend's show has several big matches planned, including a few with gold on the line, but the notable exclusion is any matches featuring any legends. This will allow the men and women of the current roster to shine a little brighter.
Let's take a look at all the vital information you need to know for Saturday's Crown Jewel PPV.
Venue and Start Time
Venue: Mohammed Abdu Theater in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Start Time: 12 p.m. ET (Kickoff), 1 p.m. ET (main show)
How to Watch: Peacock, WWE Network for international fans and select PPV providers
Match Card
- Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight (Universal Championship)
- Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre (World Heavyweight Championship)
- Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair (WWE Women's Championship)
- Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark (Women's World Championship)
- Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul (U.S. Championship)
- Cody Rhodes vs. Damien Priest
- John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa
- Sami Zayn vs. JD McDonagh
Streaming Info
- Apple TV
- Amazon Fire TV
- PlayStation 4/5
- Roku
- Chromecast
- Xbox One, Series X and S
- Android devices with the WWE app
- iOS devices with the WWE app
- WWE.com
- Select LG, Sony and Samsung and other Smart TVs
- Supported browsers
For fans in the United States, WWE Network's hub on the Peacock streaming service is where to watch Crown Jewel. International fans can use the standard WWE Network. A list of devices that support Peacock TV can be found here.
The Kickoff will be available through most social media platforms, including YouTube and WWE Network through Peacock.
A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE pay-per-views, but for the most part, people will be watching the show on a streaming device.
Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service for international fans, according to WWE.com:
