Josh Allen, Odell Beckham Jr., NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 9

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

There should be no concern about Josh Allen's injury status going into NFL Week 9.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback was cleared from the injury report before Sunday night's showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Allen and the Bills play in one of a few massive clashes that will alter the AFC playoff standings.

The Baltimore Ravens also have a big game on their hands at home against the Seattle Seahawks.

Odell Beckham Jr. will be on the field at M&T Bank Stadium despite dealing with a shoulder injury.

Fantasy football players with Beckham on their rosters have been waiting for the veteran wide out to take off in Baltimore, and maybe Sunday could be the time he does that.

Below is a look at the other injuries affecting the key fantasy football players ahead of Week 9.

Josh Allen Off Injury Report

The Bills can enter Cincinnati with ease knowing that Allen is not carrying a significant shoulder issue.

Allen was taken off the final injury report on Friday, which suggests he is not dealing with a massive injury.

Allen and the Bills need a victory on Sunday to gain some separation in the AFC wild-card race from the Bengals and potentially move level with the Miami Dolphins in the AFC East.

Buffalo can only control one of those things, so a win in Ohio is imperative, and if Miami loses in Germany to the Kansas City Chiefs, that will be viewed as an added bonus.

Allen comes into Week 9 with a trio of 300-yard passing performances over his last five games. He was responsible for three touchdowns in each of his last two appearances.

The Buffalo quarterback could achieve more success on the ground on Sunday. The Bengals conceded the fifth-most rushing yards to quarterbacks in the NFL.

Allen has seven carries and a rushing touchdown in each of his last two games, so his legs could provide some extra points to fantasy lineups.

Odell Beckham Jr. Full Participant In Thursday's Practice

Beckham comes into Week 9 as one of the more frustrating big-name players in the eyes of fantasy players.

The Ravens wide receiver has not had more than 50 receiving yards in a single game. He had over four receptions once.

However, his single highs in both categories occurred two weeks ago against the Detroit Lions, when he caught five of his seven targets for 49 yards.

That could be a sign that Lamar Jackson is ready to use Beckham more in the passing attack.

Beckham's full participation in practice suggests that his shoulder is healed and that he is ready to make more of an impact on the Ravens offense.

Jackson might have a tough time getting the ball to Beckham against a Seattle defense that gives up 234.2 passing yards per game.

Seattle has one of the league's tougher rushing defenses as well, but it has allowed seven scores on the ground, which could be beneficial to Jackson and his stable of running backs.