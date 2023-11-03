49ers Rumors: John Lynch Promoted to President of Football Ops. With New Contract

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch had the title of president of football operations added to his role as part of a multi-year extension that he signed on Sept. 22, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Lynch has been with the 49ers since 2017, when he was brought in alongside head coach Kyle Shanahan.

San Francisco has a record of 28-14 over the past three seasons, having acquired multiple Pro Bowl players via free agency and through trades.

Lynch has orchestrated several trades that have proven to be successful, both in the spring and in the middle of the season. He acquired left tackle Trent Williams in a deal with Washington in April 2020, only giving up a third-round pick and a fifth-round pick.

Williams has cemented his status as one of the best offensive lineman in football as a 49er, having been selected as a First-Team AP All-Pro member in each of the past two seasons.

Lynch is also responsible for the blockbuster midseason trade acquisition of Christian McCaffrey in 2022, as the former Carolina Panthers running back recorded 1,210 all-purpose yards in just 11 regular season games after the deal.

This year, McCaffrey's 652 yards on the ground in eight games currently leads the NFL.

Lynch has remained active on the phones, as the 49ers made the most notable move prior to the league's 2023 trade deadline by picking up Pro Bowl pass-rusher Chase Young in exchange for a third-round pick.

"We didn't have to go do this, we just saw an opportunity, and we felt like we could stay true to who we want to be, in terms of building through the draft, with also adding a player who we felt could help us the rest of this year," he said, per Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area.