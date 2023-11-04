Fantasy Football Week 9 Rankings: Examining Lineup Options After Injury Reports

3 of 3

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles tendon last Sunday, leaving fantasy managers with the prolific passer as their starter to scour the waiver wire or propose trades for another quality starter.

Look no further than another heavily scrutinized quarterback in Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys, who is coming off the best game of his season against the Los Angeles Rams and will play a Philadelphia Eagles defense that gave up nearly 400 yards and four touchdowns to second-year player Sam Howell of the Washington Commanders.

Prescott has been infuriating at times for fantasy managers, with his inconsistent play often being the bane of their existence. The Eagles, though, are giving up the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing QBs with 19.4, and Prescott, for all of his issues, is coming off two consecutive 20-plus point games.

If he can avoid the pass rush and not get suckered into turning the ball over, the red-hot Cowboys QB could single-handedly win you your week's match-up.