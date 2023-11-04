Fantasy Football Week 9 Rankings: Examining Lineup Options After Injury Reports

Fantasy Football Week 9 Rankings: Examining Lineup Options After Injury ReportsNovember 4, 2023
The Achilles injury suffered by Kirk Cousins not only prematurely ended what had been a very strong season for the veteran quarterback, but also left fantasy managers who had selected him to be the quarterback for their team scurrying to find a replacement.
The same can be said for those who have benefited from the play of second-year wide receiver Drake London, who will miss Sunday's game for the Atlanta Falcons, ironically enough, against Cousins' Minnesota Vikings.
Ahead of Week 9 in the NFL, find out who you can find as alternatives to those two players and which fantasy studs to keep an eye on with this look at flex rankings and lineup options.
All stats from FantasyPros unless otherwise stated.
Week 9 FLEX Rankings, Projections
- Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears (30 points)
- Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs (28 points)
- AJ Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys (27 points)
- Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets (27 points)
- Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons vs. Minnesota Vikings (25 points)
- Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (23 points)
- Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins (23 points)
- Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens (20 points)
- Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders (19 points)
- Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers (18 points)
- D'Andre Swift, RB, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys (18 points)
- CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (16 points)
- Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Giants (15 points)
- Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals (14 points)
- Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills (13 points)
Replacements for Drake London
The Atlanta Falcons will be without their exciting, second-year wideout Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings and for fantasy managers, that means exploring other options at receiver.
One such option is Houston's Nico Collins.
The exciting young receiver for the Texans has flashed brilliance more than once this season, lighting up Indianapolis and Pittsburgh for 20.6 and 28.8 fantasy point days, and will have a favorable match-up against a Tampa Bay defense susceptible to YAC (yards after catch).
According to FantasyPros, defensive backs Jamel Dean and Carlton Davis have allowed 71.4 and 66.7 percent of catches, respectively, for quarterback ratings well over 100. If he can find running room after quarterback CJ Stroud finds him, Collins could very well have his best fantasy day to date.
The New York Jets' Garrett Wilson is another option.
The second-year man faces a Los Angeles Chargers defense giving up 34.4 points per game to opposing wide receivers. Even with the inconsistent Zack Wilson throwing him the ball, the former Buckeye will have opportunities to get open, make big plays, and find the endzone against an underwhelming unit on what may be the most disappointing team in football this season.
Replacements for Kirk Cousins
Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles tendon last Sunday, leaving fantasy managers with the prolific passer as their starter to scour the waiver wire or propose trades for another quality starter.
Look no further than another heavily scrutinized quarterback in Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys, who is coming off the best game of his season against the Los Angeles Rams and will play a Philadelphia Eagles defense that gave up nearly 400 yards and four touchdowns to second-year player Sam Howell of the Washington Commanders.
Prescott has been infuriating at times for fantasy managers, with his inconsistent play often being the bane of their existence. The Eagles, though, are giving up the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing QBs with 19.4, and Prescott, for all of his issues, is coming off two consecutive 20-plus point games.
If he can avoid the pass rush and not get suckered into turning the ball over, the red-hot Cowboys QB could single-handedly win you your week's match-up.
If you are one of those passionate Cowboys haters, cannot bring yourself to start Prescott, or just don't like winning, New Orleans Saints starter Derek Carr has a very favorable match-up against a bad Bears defense this week and should be able to find Rashid Shaheed for a big play or two to boost your chances of victory.