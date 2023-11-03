Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes 'Definitely' Wants to Play Flag Football in 2028 Olympics

Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As flag football prepares to make its Olympic debut in 2028, Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes would welcome the chance to go for a gold medal.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Mahomes said he "definitely" wants to play in the Summer Games in Los Angeles.

"But I've seen some of those guys play flag football," he added. "They're a little faster than I am."

Flag football was one of five sports added to the Olympic rotation starting with the 2028 Games in Los Angeles by the International Olympic Committee. Cricket, baseball-softball, lacrosse and squash were also approved.

In the wake of the announcement that flag football will be an Olympic sport, several NFL players have expressed interest in participating.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who has long had a desire to make the Olympics as a sprinter, has been leading the charge to get his fellow NFL players to try flag football.

NFL executive vice president Peter O'Reilly told reporters during the league meetings in October the league is willing to work with the NFL Players Association and all 32 teams to determine the process for players to participate in Olympic flag football if they are interested in doing so.

Mahomes could have some problems getting the Chiefs to sign off on him playing flag football. Head coach Andy Reid has been very conservative about using his superstar quarterback on sneaks after he dislocated his kneecap on the play during a game against the Denver Broncos that kept him out for two weeks.