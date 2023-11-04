10 NFL Players Primed to Break out in 2nd Half of NFL Season

10 of 10

Michael Owens

Camryn Bynum's first half of the 2023 season could be a small appetizer towards what's ultimately to come.

While veteran Harrison Smith and former first-rounder Lewis Cine have holstered headlines – both good and bad – for the last few seasons, Bynum's versatility and production when thrown into the fire has been nothing short of sensational.

Missed tackles plagued him in the early portions of this fall (four in four games). However, the last month of the season has seen him clean up his technique – a willingness to fine tune the intricate details of playing the safety spot at a high level. And while his coverage ability has consistently remained above league-standard, the ball production displayed the last two weeks (two interceptions) has opened up a new window into just how good he could be for the Vikings.