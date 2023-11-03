Lakers' Gabe Vincent Out vs. Magic with Knee Injury; Will Be Re-Evaluated in 2 Weeks

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without a depth piece in Saturday's matchup against the Orlando Magic.

According to Brad Turner of the L.A. Times, backup point guard Gabe Vincent will be out due to a left knee effusion and he will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Vincent has not played since Monday's 106-103 win over the Magic. He had one of his better games of the season with nine points, two assists and a steal in 25 minutes of action.

Vincent was expected to be a key rotational piece when he signed a three-year, $33 million deal with the Lakers. However, he has struggled to find consistency in his new surroundings, as he's averaged 6.0 points and 3.0 assists in 28.3 minutes on the floor over four games. He's shooting just 39.3 percent from the field and he made just one of his 14 three-point attempts.

A fourth-year point guard out of Santa Barbara, Vincent made a name for himself during his time with the Miami Heat. He averaged 9.4 points and 2.5 assists last season and upped his output to 12.7 points and 3.5 assists during the postseason. He was a key contributor during Miami's run to the NBA Finals, where they lost to the Denver Nuggets.