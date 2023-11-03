Will Levis Called Titans' Franchise QB by NFL Fans Despite Loss to Pickett, Steelers

Will Levis Called Titans' Franchise QB by NFL Fans Despite Loss to Pickett, SteelersNovember 3, 2023
The future has arrived in Tennessee, and his name is Will Levis.
The Titans rookie quarterback was yet again impressive in just his second NFL start, finishing 22-of-39 for 262 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in his team's 20-16 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL @NFL
Will Levis senses pressure and makes an off-platform throw to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for a first down!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TENvsPIT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TENvsPIT</a> on Prime Video<br>Also available on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/SEBKoOkzMq">https://t.co/SEBKoOkzMq</a> <a href="https://t.co/cN1oW4GuaH">pic.twitter.com/cN1oW4GuaH</a>
NFL @NFL
.<a href="https://twitter.com/will_levis?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@will_levis</a> put some zip on this throw.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TENvsPIT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TENvsPIT</a> on Prime Video<br>Also available on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/SEBKoOkzMq">https://t.co/SEBKoOkzMq</a> <a href="https://t.co/Y6Cep1pdkE">pic.twitter.com/Y6Cep1pdkE</a>
This wasn't a performance that was as flashy as his four-touchdown debut in a 28-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, but it was steady. It was cool and collected, poised beyond what many rookies are able to show in just their second start.
And it had NFL pundits singing his praises:
Shaun Calderon @ShaunMichaels98
Arguably what's most impressive to me about Levis is even when the O-Line screws him over, he gets back up and punches right back. He's seemingly unflappable.<br><br>That incredible arm is pretty cool as well lol<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Titans?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Titans</a>
Charles Robinson @CharlesRobinson
Nice win for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Steelers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Steelers</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Titans?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Titans</a> should be happy with Levis in a game where plenty was breaking down but they had a chance at the end. Fun game for how messy it was.
Levis couldn't lead the Titans to a game-winning drive with just under four minutes to play, hamstrung in part by the decision to call three straight runs to start that drive that left him with a 4th-and-4. He was unable to convert that attempt after trying to find Treylon Burks deep down the field.
But he got another shot from his own 15-yard-line with 1:44 remaining and just one timeout, trailing by four. That drive appeared to be doomed when he took an eight-yard sack, forcing the Titans to use their final timeout and facing a 2nd-and-18.
A penalty bailed out the Titans on fourth down, and Levis drove the Titans to Pittsburgh's 19-yard line, but an interception in the end zone by linebacker Kwon Alexander sealed the deal.
Giles Guy-Williams @gilesguyy
Will Levis looks like a franchise QB to me despite the way this game ended. <br><br>He has great arm strength. Made good decisions. Took check downs when needed. <br><br>Had no choice but to force it with no timeouts and 11 seconds. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TNFonPrime?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TNFonPrime</a>
So no, Levis couldn't lead the comeback effort. Still, it's hard to blame him for the loss, and there was far more good than bad on the night.
He dealt with a swarming pass rush. He made fantastic throws. He largely made smart decisions. He looked the part of a franchise-quarterback-in-the-making.
A loss for the Titans, dropping them to 3-5 on the season, wasn't ideal. But Levis looks like the real deal, and that's far more important in the long term.