Will Levis Called Titans' Franchise QB by NFL Fans Despite Loss to Pickett, Steelers

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The future has arrived in Tennessee, and his name is Will Levis.

The Titans rookie quarterback was yet again impressive in just his second NFL start, finishing 22-of-39 for 262 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in his team's 20-16 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This wasn't a performance that was as flashy as his four-touchdown debut in a 28-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, but it was steady. It was cool and collected, poised beyond what many rookies are able to show in just their second start.

And it had NFL pundits singing his praises:

Levis couldn't lead the Titans to a game-winning drive with just under four minutes to play, hamstrung in part by the decision to call three straight runs to start that drive that left him with a 4th-and-4. He was unable to convert that attempt after trying to find Treylon Burks deep down the field.

But he got another shot from his own 15-yard-line with 1:44 remaining and just one timeout, trailing by four. That drive appeared to be doomed when he took an eight-yard sack, forcing the Titans to use their final timeout and facing a 2nd-and-18.

A penalty bailed out the Titans on fourth down, and Levis drove the Titans to Pittsburgh's 19-yard line, but an interception in the end zone by linebacker Kwon Alexander sealed the deal.

So no, Levis couldn't lead the comeback effort. Still, it's hard to blame him for the loss, and there was far more good than bad on the night.

He dealt with a swarming pass rush. He made fantastic throws. He largely made smart decisions. He looked the part of a franchise-quarterback-in-the-making.