    Will Levis Called Titans' Franchise QB by NFL Fans Despite Loss to Pickett, Steelers

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 3, 2023

    PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 02: Will Levis #8 of the Tennessee Titans looks on before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on November 02, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
    Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

    The future has arrived in Tennessee, and his name is Will Levis.

    The Titans rookie quarterback was yet again impressive in just his second NFL start, finishing 22-of-39 for 262 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in his team's 20-16 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

    NFL @NFL

    Will Levis senses pressure and makes an off-platform throw to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for a first down!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TENvsPIT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TENvsPIT</a> on Prime Video<br>Also available on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/SEBKoOkzMq">https://t.co/SEBKoOkzMq</a> <a href="https://t.co/cN1oW4GuaH">pic.twitter.com/cN1oW4GuaH</a>

    NFL @NFL

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/will_levis?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@will_levis</a> put some zip on this throw.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TENvsPIT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TENvsPIT</a> on Prime Video<br>Also available on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/SEBKoOkzMq">https://t.co/SEBKoOkzMq</a> <a href="https://t.co/Y6Cep1pdkE">pic.twitter.com/Y6Cep1pdkE</a>

    This wasn't a performance that was as flashy as his four-touchdown debut in a 28-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, but it was steady. It was cool and collected, poised beyond what many rookies are able to show in just their second start.

    And it had NFL pundits singing his praises:

    Louis Riddick @LRiddickESPN

    Levis looking nice.<br><br>Real nice.

    Terry McCormick @terrymc13

    Honestly, I may be more impressed with Levis so far tonight than I was on Sunday. Short week, hostile environment, terrible o-line vs. relentless pass rush and he's stood in and done well thus far.

    Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

    Levis is good. The QB/Draft process continues to be harder to nail consistently than just about anything else in sports. It feels like we are no better at it than we were 40 years ago.

    Brad Evans @NoisyHuevos

    Will Levis is going to be a shining NFL star. He's poised. He's largely accurate. He possess massie arm strength. <br><br>So impressed with his coolness and execution so far.

    Easton Freeze @eastonfreeze

    Don't care what Levis does the rest of the game. You roll with him next week no matter what. No excuses <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Titans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Titans</a>.

    Scott Hanson @ScottHanson

    Ball jumps outta <a href="https://twitter.com/will_levis?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@will_levis</a> hand. <br><br>Strong.

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    If there's one thing Will Levis is gonna do, it's gonna hang in the pocket in the face of pressure. Dude is tough.

    Shaun Calderon @ShaunMichaels98

    Arguably what's most impressive to me about Levis is even when the O-Line screws him over, he gets back up and punches right back. He's seemingly unflappable.<br><br>That incredible arm is pretty cool as well lol<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Titans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Titans</a>

    JP Finlay @JPFinlayNBCS

    Impressive how Levis recognizes the blitz

    George Chahrouri @PFF_George

    Levis has made more NFL throws in this game that Bryce Young has in his career

    Charles Robinson @CharlesRobinson

    Nice win for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Steelers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Steelers</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Titans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Titans</a> should be happy with Levis in a game where plenty was breaking down but they had a chance at the end. Fun game for how messy it was.

    Pete Prisco @PriscoCBS

    Levis is going to make a lot of the draft cult look really bad during his career. He has it.

    Mike Herndon @MikeHerndonNFL

    Levis spends the whole first half balling out and making plays on third down only to have the coaching staff take the game out of his hands when it matters. Sickening. <a href="https://t.co/r2eQSd4q4N">https://t.co/r2eQSd4q4N</a>

    Levis couldn't lead the Titans to a game-winning drive with just under four minutes to play, hamstrung in part by the decision to call three straight runs to start that drive that left him with a 4th-and-4. He was unable to convert that attempt after trying to find Treylon Burks deep down the field.

    But he got another shot from his own 15-yard-line with 1:44 remaining and just one timeout, trailing by four. That drive appeared to be doomed when he took an eight-yard sack, forcing the Titans to use their final timeout and facing a 2nd-and-18.

    A penalty bailed out the Titans on fourth down, and Levis drove the Titans to Pittsburgh's 19-yard line, but an interception in the end zone by linebacker Kwon Alexander sealed the deal.

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Kwon Alexander called GAME 😱<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/IUiUPhkYW5">pic.twitter.com/IUiUPhkYW5</a>

    Giles Guy-Williams @gilesguyy

    Will Levis looks like a franchise QB to me despite the way this game ended. <br><br>He has great arm strength. Made good decisions. Took check downs when needed. <br><br>Had no choice but to force it with no timeouts and 11 seconds. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TNFonPrime?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TNFonPrime</a>

    So no, Levis couldn't lead the comeback effort. Still, it's hard to blame him for the loss, and there was far more good than bad on the night.

    He dealt with a swarming pass rush. He made fantastic throws. He largely made smart decisions. He looked the part of a franchise-quarterback-in-the-making.

    A loss for the Titans, dropping them to 3-5 on the season, wasn't ideal. But Levis looks like the real deal, and that's far more important in the long term.