Lakers' LeBron James on Minutes After Win. vs. Clippers: 'There's Definitely a Line'

Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

After LeBron James played just 29 minutes opening night, the Los Angeles Lakers said it was all part of a "plan" to limit the future Hall of Famer's minutes.

Suffice it to say that plan has already been abandoned.

James has averaged 37.2 minutes over the Lakers' subsequent four games, including a season-high 42 in Wednesday's overtime win over the Clippers.

"The first thing when we came to the bench when it went to overtime, I said, 'You guys are killing me. I'm trying to keep my minutes down and now it's another five minutes I'm adding on,' James told reporters after the game.

"...There is going to be a line. There definitely is a line that we kind of want to stay at. Some games it's going to be dictated on the zone, some games we're going to have my minutes not be as up as much. But I know when I'm on the floor, I can make plays. I can make things happen for our team, both offensively and defensively. But we'll do a good job as the season goes on to make sure we're in the wheelhouse where we wanna be. It doesn't help when we have four of our top eight not in the lineup. Once we get healthy, it will definitely help for sure."

As he approaches his 39th birthday, James' longevity remains once-in-a-lifetime. He's averaging 24.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 6.6 rebounds per game while shooting 56.5 percent from the floor—a number that would match his historical efficiency from his Miami days.

For nearly a decade now, James and his coaching staff have gone into every regular season determined to lessen his load. Whether it's his minutes or ball-handling responsibilities, the stated "goal" has been preservation.

Without fail, that "goal" gets quickly abandoned. James has averaged less than 33 minutes per game in a season and has topped 35 minutes a night in all but two campaigns. While the Lakers have D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves, who are capable ball-handlers, the offense consistently runs through James when he's on the floor.