Fantasy Alert: Matthew Stafford Out vs. Packers with Injury, Rypien Named Rams' QB1

Fantasy Alert: Matthew Stafford Out vs. Packers with Injury, Rypien Named Rams' QB1November 5, 2023
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matt Stafford will not start Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers because of a UCL sprain, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Brett Rypien will start under center for Los Angeles.
Stafford suffered the UCL sprain in his right thumb during his team's 43-20 loss at the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday. Rypien took over down the stretch.
Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters the next day that Stafford was "day-to-day." Stafford did not practice on Wednesday due to the ailment in the lead-in to the matchup against the Packers.
Rypien completed 5-of-10 passes for 42 yards in Stafford's place versus Dallas.
The 27-year-old is in his fourth NFL season after spending three years with the Denver Broncos. For his career, the ex-Boise State star has completed 85-of-140 passes (60.7 percent) for 820 yards, four touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine games.
With Rams rookie Stetson Bennett still on the Reserve/NFI list, L.A. signed a third quarterback in Dresser Winn to its practice squad.
Winn signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Tennessee-Martin and stuck with the team through training camp before being cut.
The rookie completed 232-of-379 passes (61.2 percent) for 2,928 yards and 18 touchdowns (11 interceptions) during his final collegiate season.