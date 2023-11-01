Bob Knight Dies at 83; Hall of Fame CBB Coach Won 3 NCAA Titles with Indiana

Joe Robbins/NBAE via Getty Images

Hall of Fame college basketball coach Bob Knight died on Wednesday. He was 83.

His family released the following statement:

"It is with heavy hearts that we share that Coach Bob Knight passed away at his home in Bloomington surrounded by his family. We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers, and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as Coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honored. We will continue to celebrate his life and remember him, today and forever as a beloved Husband, Father, Coach, and Friend."