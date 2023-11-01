X

MCBB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSHIGHLIGHTSBR Sports on Max

    Bob Knight Dies at 83; Hall of Fame CBB Coach Won 3 NCAA Titles with Indiana

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 1, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 8: Bobby Knight attends the game of the New Orleans Pelicans game against the Indiana Pacers on February 8, 2020 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Joe Robbins/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/NBAE via Getty Images

    Hall of Fame college basketball coach Bob Knight died on Wednesday. He was 83.

    His family released the following statement:

    "It is with heavy hearts that we share that Coach Bob Knight passed away at his home in Bloomington surrounded by his family.  We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers, and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as Coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honored.  We will continue to celebrate his life and remember him, today and forever as a beloved Husband, Father, Coach, and Friend."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.