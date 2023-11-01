Fans Want Donovan Mitchell to Join Jalen Brunson, Knicks After Blowout Win vs. Cavs

David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

The New York Knicks continue to own Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Knicks defeated the Cavaliers 109-91 on Tuesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to improve to 2-2 on the season as Cleveland dropped to 1-3.

Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle were two of the best players on the court. Brunson finished with 19 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals while Randle finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Immanuel Quickley's performance off the bench also didn't go unnoticed as he notched 18 points, three rebounds and two assists.

In a game where the Cavaliers were without Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland, Ty Jerome, Caris LeVert and Ricky Rubio, Mitchell finished with 26 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals, but it wasn't enough as the remainder of the Cleveland lineup was ultimately a disappointment.

Mitchell's performance was solid, but as the Cavaliers continue to lose games, fans are now questioning his future in Cleveland, with some suggesting that he should finally team up with Brunson and join the Knicks:

The Cavaliers acquired Mitchell from the Utah Jazz in September 2022 following months of speculation that he would land with his hometown Knicks.

Since Mitchell joined the Cavaliers, Cleveland is 4-1 against New York during the regular season and the team was also eliminated by the Knicks in the first round of the 2023 playoffs.

With the Cavs continuing to struggle against the Knicks, speculation about Mitchell potentially joining the franchise only continues to grow.