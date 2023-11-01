X

NBA

    Fans Want Donovan Mitchell to Join Jalen Brunson, Knicks After Blowout Win vs. Cavs

    Erin WalshNovember 1, 2023

    CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 31: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dribbles the ball during the game against the New York Knicks on October 31, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)
    David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

    The New York Knicks continue to own Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

    The Knicks defeated the Cavaliers 109-91 on Tuesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to improve to 2-2 on the season as Cleveland dropped to 1-3.

    Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle were two of the best players on the court. Brunson finished with 19 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals while Randle finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal.

    Immanuel Quickley's performance off the bench also didn't go unnoticed as he notched 18 points, three rebounds and two assists.

    In a game where the Cavaliers were without Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland, Ty Jerome, Caris LeVert and Ricky Rubio, Mitchell finished with 26 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals, but it wasn't enough as the remainder of the Cleveland lineup was ultimately a disappointment.

    Mitchell's performance was solid, but as the Cavaliers continue to lose games, fans are now questioning his future in Cleveland, with some suggesting that he should finally team up with Brunson and join the Knicks:

    🏝️D'Roy @SauceGardn1er

    Donavan Mitchell is 100% leaving Cleveland to go to the Knicks

    Rod @rodimusprime

    Do Knicks fans still want Spida Mitchell to come to NYC and play for the Knicks?

    lethal2K @LethalPasquale

    Knicks have the cavaliers fans quiet😭 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetEmKnow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetEmKnow</a> Mitchell is a future Knick

    Jimbobleu @JimboBleu

    Donovan Mitchell is just simply good at basketball. He gets it. Leon Rose not getting Donavan will be his downfall. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Knicks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Knicks</a>

    Yasuke @beehodge

    Donovan Mitchell wanna be on the Knicks so bad

    city boy 💫 @nocartier

    donavan mitchell it's ok, jus put in that trade request for the Knicks rn gang

    Marcus C. Pearl @MarcusCPearl

    Donovan Mitchell Needs to be in a Knicks Uniform

    Kris Young @kyoung572

    If you wanted Donovan Mitchell to leave for the Knicks this is one hell of a start

    Poohammed Akbar @DSprings11

    The Knicks need to give Brunson a running mate they gotta set Donovan Mitchell next summer by any means and let Julius go

    The Cavaliers acquired Mitchell from the Utah Jazz in September 2022 following months of speculation that he would land with his hometown Knicks.

    Since Mitchell joined the Cavaliers, Cleveland is 4-1 against New York during the regular season and the team was also eliminated by the Knicks in the first round of the 2023 playoffs.

    With the Cavs continuing to struggle against the Knicks, speculation about Mitchell potentially joining the franchise only continues to grow.

    Mitchell has a player option for 2025-2026 worth $37 million, so he could eventually end up New York.