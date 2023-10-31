Jets' Aaron Rodgers Says He's 'Put Legitimate Weight' on Achilles amid Injury Rehab

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers provided a positive update on his rehab from a torn left Achilles tendon during his weekly Pat McAfee Show appearance on Tuesday.

ESPN's Rich Cimini relayed Rodgers' remarks, which included a note that he has put "legitimate weight" on his left Achilles.

Rodgers suffered the injury in the first quarter of his team's 22-16 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 11. Initial reports suggested that Rodgers would be out for the year, but the Jets quarterback is still hoping to return before the season ends.

As he noted to McAfee, that would entail the Jets still being "alive" for the postseason and him being able to take snaps under center and move well.

The good news is that the Jets have won three straight to move to 4-3, and they are only a half-game back of the 5-3 Buffalo Bills for the final AFC wild-card spot. The defense has been sensational once again, to the point where seeing Gang Green make the playoffs is certainly plausible.