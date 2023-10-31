X

NFL

    Jets' Aaron Rodgers Says He's 'Put Legitimate Weight' on Achilles amid Injury Rehab

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 31, 2023

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 15: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets throws the football prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on October 15, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
    Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

    New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers provided a positive update on his rehab from a torn left Achilles tendon during his weekly Pat McAfee Show appearance on Tuesday.

    ESPN's Rich Cimini relayed Rodgers' remarks, which included a note that he has put "legitimate weight" on his left Achilles.

    Rich Cimini @RichCimini

    Aaron Rodgers with an update on his Achilles recovery:<br><br>* Still not jogging yet, but he's walking normally. <br><br>* He's able to "put legitimate weight onto it, transfer my weight, get onto my front foot, do really high-percentage, body-weight walking and calf raises."<br><br>* Reiterates…

    Rodgers suffered the injury in the first quarter of his team's 22-16 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 11. Initial reports suggested that Rodgers would be out for the year, but the Jets quarterback is still hoping to return before the season ends.

    As he noted to McAfee, that would entail the Jets still being "alive" for the postseason and him being able to take snaps under center and move well.

    The good news is that the Jets have won three straight to move to 4-3, and they are only a half-game back of the 5-3 Buffalo Bills for the final AFC wild-card spot. The defense has been sensational once again, to the point where seeing Gang Green make the playoffs is certainly plausible.

    Perhaps Rodgers can make a miraculous recovery and lead the Jets in the playoffs, but in the meantime, it's still Zach Wilson's show. He'll be under center for the Jets next on Monday evening against the Los Angeles Chargers.

