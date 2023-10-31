Aaron Rodgers Says He Spoke to Kirk Cousins After Season-Ending Achilles Injury

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he spoke to Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins this week after Cousins suffered a torn Achilles in Sunday's win over the Green Bay Packers.

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said some people had told him Cousins wanted to get in touch with him, so he got Cousins' number and had a conversation with the veteran signal-caller:

Rodgers noted that he likes and respects Cousins, and added: "I passed along all the information I could and let him know what's been working for me. Not sure what he ends up doing."

Rodgers suffered a torn ACL on the Jets' fourth play from scrimmage in their Week 1 game against the Buffalo Bills, but he has expressed his desire to potentially return this season and has already made significant strides in his rehab.

While returning within the same season he tore his Achilles would be unprecedented, Rodgers is trying to make it happen after undergoing a unique surgery performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that Rodgers underwent a "speed bridge" procedure, which is designed to accelerate the rehabilitation process and perhaps allow Rodgers to come back more quickly than usual.

Two weeks ago, Rodgers was on the field at MetLife Stadium before a game and was seen throwing passes. Rodgers told McAfee (h/t ESPN's Rich Cimini) that he wore "specially designed sneakers" with an insert that supported his Achilles.

He was back on the field once again on Sunday prior to the rivalry game between the Jets and New York Giants as well.

Although Rodgers returning at some point this season may still be a long shot, the fact that it is even a remote possibility is remarkable.

As for Cousins, Rodgers said Tuesday that he isn't in as big of a hurry since he knows he won't be able to make it back this season based on when the injury occurred.

Prior to tearing his Achilles, Cousins was putting up MVP-caliber numbers, as he completed 69.5 percent of his passes for 2,331 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Although the Vikings started 1-4, Cousins led Minnesota to three wins in a row and has the team back in the playoff picture at 4-4.

In an apparent effort to take a shot at reaching the playoffs, the Vikings acquired quarterback Joshua Dobbs and a conditional 2024 seventh-round pick from the Arizona Cardinals for a 2024 sixth-round pick on Tuesday.