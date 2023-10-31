Patriots Rumors: Ezekiel Elliott Targeted by 'RB-Needy Teams' at NFL Trade Deadline

Sam Hodde/Getty Images

The New England Patriots are reportedly receiving calls about running back Ezekiel Elliott prior to Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.

According to Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz, "RB-needy" teams have inquired about Elliott's availability with the 4 p.m. ET deadline quickly approaching.

Elliott is in the midst of his first year with the Patriots after spending his first seven NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas released the 28-year-old Elliott during the offseason to pave the way for Tony Pollard to be the featured back, and New England subsequently signed Zeke to a one-year, $3 million contract in August.

So far this season, Elliott has split time with Rhamondre Stevenson. Although he has appeared in all eight games, Elliott has not made any starts, and he has recorded 260 yards and two touchdowns on 67 carries, while also making 13 catches for 59 yards.

Elliott has never played more than 46 percent of the offensive snaps in a game this season, but he also hasn't dipped below 30 percent. He is second in line to Stevenson, but Zeke has been the Pats' most productive back at times since Steveson is having a down year after rushing for 1,040 yards and catching 69 passes last season.

Thus far in 2023, Stevenson has rushed 97 times for 307 yards and two touchdowns, and reeled in 25 receptions for 173 yards. His 3.2 yards per carry lag well behind Elliott's 3.9.

Elliott was originally the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft out of Ohio State, and he was a dominant force over his first four seasons, earning three Pro Bowl selections and one first-team All-Pro nod.

Zeke rushed for at least 1,300 yards in three of his first four seasons and twice led the NFL in rushing, but he has just one 1,000-yard season in four seasons since then, and he barely reached that mark with 1,002 yards in 2021.

After averaging at least 4.0 yards per carry in each of his first six seasons, Elliott dipped to 3.8 last season and finished with a career-low 876 yards, although he did score 12 touchdowns.

Elliott also had a career-low 17 receptions and 92 receiving yards after being far more involved as a pass-catcher earlier in his career.

At this point in his career, Elliott is more of a grinder rather than the electric runner he was over his first few seasons.

That, coupled with the fact that he would be a rental on an expiring contract, means he may not cost much in terms of draft capital should the Patriots be willing to part with them.