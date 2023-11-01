Grading the NHL's Recent Rebuilds

2 of 8

Rebuild status: Nearing completion, time to start paying off

The Buffalo Sabres have been in a perpetual state of rebuilding for the better part of the past 12 years, a process they have started and restarted several times.

The most recent phase seems like it has a chance to be the one that will actually pay off with tangible results.

It has been a process that included two No. 1 overall picks on defense (Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power) and an influx of young talent that has all started to reach the NHL at the same time.

The most significant piece of this rebuild, and the one that has helped give Sabres fans the most hope, has been the emergence of forward Tage Thompson. The Sabres initially acquired him as part of the deal that sent Ryan O'Reilly to the St. Louis Blues in 2018, and for a few years, it looked like it was going to be a disaster of a move for Buffalo. O'Reilly helped the Blues win a Stanley Cup, while almost all of the pieces Buffalo received looked to be nothing but spare parts and roster filler. Including Thompson.

But during the 2021-22 season, just when it looked like Thompson was going to be just another forgettable first-round and trade bust, he put all of his size and skills together into a sublime combination of strength and skill and blossomed into one of the league's most exciting players.

Buffalo rewarded him with a seven-year, $50 million contract extension after that breakout year (38 goals, 30 assists, 68 points), and he followed it up by being even better in 2022-23 (47-47-94). He is one of the central cogs in the Sabres organization, and they have rapidly developed into one of the most exciting, talented young teams in the league.

They also made a shockingly good trade in the Jack Eichel deal by landing two long-term pieces in Alex Tuch and Peyton Krebs. It was looking like the Sabres were going to have the Eichel era end in brutal disappointment, but it might actually be one of the few trades where everybody gets exactly what they needed. Vegas got a superstar to put it over the top for a Stanley Cup. The Sabres got multiple productive pieces for their rebuild who want to play for them.

They still have some big question marks in goal that they need to iron out, and they still need to snap this decade-plus long playoff drought, but they are on the right track. The potential is there to give them A for the process. But the lack of results is still holding them back from getting that grade. For now.