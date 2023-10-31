Shakur Stevenson: 'I'll Beat the S--t out of' UFC's Sean O'Malley in a Boxing Fight

Elsa/Getty Images

Shakur Stevenson is supremely confident about his chances if he were ever to get UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley in a boxing ring.

"Tell him we can get it in. I'm ready to lock in with him," Stevenson said to TMZ Sports. "... Tell him it's levels to this s--t, so if he wants to come try his hand, I'll beat the s--t out of him."

O'Malley has entertained the idea of putting on the gloves and challenged Gervonta Davis in August.

Stevenson's comments come after PFL star Francis Ngannou defied many of his skeptics and pushed Tyson Fury hard during their recent encounter. Ngannou knocked Fury down in the third round, and there was far from a consensus that Fury earned his split-decision victory.

Ngannou's performance is leading some to wonder whether MMA fighters would fare better than expected against the top talent from boxing.

Stevenson thought Fury's performance was a bit of an anomaly, though, and he questioned whether the unbeaten heavyweight had taken the fight seriously.

"I don't believe the fact that he says he trained for 12 weeks," Stevenson said. "He didn't look like he trained. Didn't look like he threw too many punches. He usually throws punches. He seemed real hesitant, and I don't know how good of shape he was in."