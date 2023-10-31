X

NBA

    76ers' Roster, Starting Lineup, Salary Cap, NBA Draft Picks After James Harden Trade

    Adam WellsOctober 31, 2023

    BOSTON, MA - MAY 9: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball during the game against the Boston Celtics during Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference semi-finals on MAY 9, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Philadelphia 76ers have turned the page on the James Harden era by reportedly trading the 10-time All-Star to the Los Angeles Clippers.

    Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers will acquire Marcus Morris Sr., Robert Covington, Nicolas Batum, Kenyon Martin Jr., an unprotected 2028 first-round draft pick, an additional first-round pick, a 2029 pick swap and two second-round draft picks from Los Angeles.

    The Clippers will receive Harden, P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev from Philadelphia in the deal.

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium noted the additional first-round pick going to the 76ers will be the Oklahoma City Thunder selection in 2026.

    Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

    Draft compensation that the Clippers are sending Philadelphia in James Harden trade, per sources:<br><br>- 2026 LAC first-round pick via OKC<br>- 2028 LAC first-round pick<br>- Two second round picks<br>- One pick swap <a href="https://t.co/ApsFqTjZ9e">https://t.co/ApsFqTjZ9e</a>

    Wojnarowski added Danny Green will be waived by the 76ers to open a roster spot.

    In addition to adding four future draft picks and a pick swap to their cache, the 76ers also saved about $10.5 million against the 2023-24 cap. Harden, Tucker and Petrusev have a combined $52.9 million cap hit for this season.

    Morris, Covington, Batum and Martin combined will count $42.45 million against the salary cap. The Sixers are now only $6.1 million over the luxury tax threshold with an estimated tax bill of $9.4 million.

    76ers' Roster, Starting Lineup, Salary Cap, NBA Draft Picks After James Harden Trade
    76ers' Updated Roster

    PG: Tyrese Maxey, Patrick Beverley, Jaden Springer

    SG: De'Anthony Melton, Furkan Kormaz

    SF: Kelly Oubre Jr., Marcus Morris Sr., Danuel House Jr., KJ Martin

    PF: Tobias Harris, Robert Covington, Nicolas Batum

    C: Joel Embiid, Paul Reed, Mo Bamba

    Projected starters in italics

