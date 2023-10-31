76ers' Roster, Starting Lineup, Salary Cap, NBA Draft Picks After James Harden Trade

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers have turned the page on the James Harden era by reportedly trading the 10-time All-Star to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers will acquire Marcus Morris Sr., Robert Covington, Nicolas Batum, Kenyon Martin Jr., an unprotected 2028 first-round draft pick, an additional first-round pick, a 2029 pick swap and two second-round draft picks from Los Angeles.

The Clippers will receive Harden, P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev from Philadelphia in the deal.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium noted the additional first-round pick going to the 76ers will be the Oklahoma City Thunder selection in 2026.

Wojnarowski added Danny Green will be waived by the 76ers to open a roster spot.

In addition to adding four future draft picks and a pick swap to their cache, the 76ers also saved about $10.5 million against the 2023-24 cap. Harden, Tucker and Petrusev have a combined $52.9 million cap hit for this season.

Morris, Covington, Batum and Martin combined will count $42.45 million against the salary cap. The Sixers are now only $6.1 million over the luxury tax threshold with an estimated tax bill of $9.4 million.

76ers' Updated Roster

PG: Tyrese Maxey, Patrick Beverley, Jaden Springer

SG: De'Anthony Melton, Furkan Kormaz

SF: Kelly Oubre Jr., Marcus Morris Sr., Danuel House Jr., KJ Martin

PF: Tobias Harris, Robert Covington, Nicolas Batum

C: Joel Embiid, Paul Reed, Mo Bamba

Projected starters in italics

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.