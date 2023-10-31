Lions Rookies Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta Excite NFL Fans in MNF Win vs. Raiders

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions' rookies performed exceptionally well during the team's 26-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs finally had the game that many envisioned when he was selected 12th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, recording a career-high 152 rushing yards on 26 carries. This included a 27-yard touchdown that gave Detroit a two-score lead.

He was a weapon in the passing game as well, securing five catches for 37 yards. The 21-year-old's ability to produce as a dual-threat back on Monday night had only been matched by a franchise legend.

Tight end Sam LaPorta continued his stellar first season as quarterback Jared Goff's safety valve, hauling in eight of his 10 targets for 57 yards and a score. It was his fifth game of the year with at least 50 receiving yards.

NFL fans were impressed with Detroit's rookie duo, as Gibbs and LaPorta took full advantage of a Raiders defense allowing 316.4 yards per game entering the contest.

The Lions improved to 6-2 after the win, putting even more distance between themselves and the rest of the NFC North. While winning the division is important, it's worth noting that Detroit now has the second-best record in the conference as a whole.