    Lions Rookies Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta Excite NFL Fans in MNF Win vs. Raiders

    zach bacharContributor IOctober 31, 2023

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 30: Jahmyr Gibbs #26 of the Detroit Lions tries to avoid the tackle of Luke Masterson #59 of the Las Vegas Raiders in the first quarter at Ford Field on October 30, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
    Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

    The Detroit Lions' rookies performed exceptionally well during the team's 26-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.

    Running back Jahmyr Gibbs finally had the game that many envisioned when he was selected 12th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, recording a career-high 152 rushing yards on 26 carries. This included a 27-yard touchdown that gave Detroit a two-score lead.

    NFL @NFL

    JAHMYR GIBBS BREAKOUT GAME 🔥<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LVvsDET?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LVvsDET</a> on ESPN/ABC<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/3b1HZU34bs">https://t.co/3b1HZU34bs</a> <a href="https://t.co/Tk53pg167Z">pic.twitter.com/Tk53pg167Z</a>

    He was a weapon in the passing game as well, securing five catches for 37 yards. The 21-year-old's ability to produce as a dual-threat back on Monday night had only been matched by a franchise legend.

    Detroit Lions PR @LionsPR

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/Lions?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lions</a> RB Jahmyr Gibbs is Detroit's first rookie RB to produce a game with 100+ rushing yards and 30+ receiving yards since RB <a href="https://twitter.com/BarrySanders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BarrySanders</a> in 1989.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OnePride?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OnePride</a> <a href="https://t.co/nbJn89ZvN9">pic.twitter.com/nbJn89ZvN9</a>

    Tight end Sam LaPorta continued his stellar first season as quarterback Jared Goff's safety valve, hauling in eight of his 10 targets for 57 yards and a score. It was his fifth game of the year with at least 50 receiving yards.

    NFL fans were impressed with Detroit's rookie duo, as Gibbs and LaPorta took full advantage of a Raiders defense allowing 316.4 yards per game entering the contest.

    NFL @NFL

    LaPorta Party in the end zone! <a href="https://twitter.com/Lions?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lions</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LVvsDET?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LVvsDET</a> on ESPN/ABC<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/3b1HZU34bs">https://t.co/3b1HZU34bs</a> <a href="https://t.co/360O2wGkyh">pic.twitter.com/360O2wGkyh</a>

    Detroit Lions PR @LionsPR

    With six receptions tonight, <a href="https://twitter.com/Lions?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lions</a> TE <a href="https://twitter.com/Samlaporta?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Samlaporta</a> has logged 41 receptions this season.<br><br>This establishes a new franchise record for the most receptions in a season by a Lions rookie TE, passing the previous record of 40 receptions by TE Charlie Sanders in 1968.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OnePride?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OnePride</a> <a href="https://t.co/JMWwGe7arB">pic.twitter.com/JMWwGe7arB</a>

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Jahmyr Gibbs has more rushing yards than the Raiders have total yards 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/0NOTEnnDFZ">pic.twitter.com/0NOTEnnDFZ</a>

    NFL Fantasy Football @NFLFantasy

    "Dad, what was it like when Jahmyr Gibbs broke out?" <a href="https://t.co/VRPxOKPUF3">pic.twitter.com/VRPxOKPUF3</a>

    PFF @PFF

    Jahmyr Gibbs tonight: 149 yards<br>Raiders offense tonight: 127 yards <a href="https://t.co/0pHUXZmYZh">pic.twitter.com/0pHUXZmYZh</a>

    Sleeper @SleeperHQ

    Me watching Jahmyr Gibbs pop off: <a href="https://t.co/C7sKC1EebU">pic.twitter.com/C7sKC1EebU</a>

    The Sporting News @sportingnews

    Jahmyr Gibbs had a breakout game ‼️<br><br>◽️ 31 touches<br>◽️ 189 yards<br>◽️ 1 TD <a href="https://t.co/A483xuZ7nX">pic.twitter.com/A483xuZ7nX</a>

    Grace @gracesporttakes

    I remember when people questioned why the Lions would draft Jahmyr Gibbs so high well there's no need to question it anymore

    Big Game Bengal @BengalYouTube

    And this starts to make you wonder why a guy like Jahmyr Gibbs falls so far in the draft…

    Nolan Bianchi @nolanbianchi

    Jahmyr Gibbs having the time of his life lol <a href="https://t.co/ANJr7SRspB">pic.twitter.com/ANJr7SRspB</a>

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Jahmyr Gibbs tonight:<br><br>31 touches<br>189 total yards<br>1 touchdown<br><br>First Lions RB with that many yards in a game since Reggie Bush in 2013. <a href="https://t.co/ypxPDsppO9">pic.twitter.com/ypxPDsppO9</a>

    LionsFanReport @lionsfanreport

    Sam LaPorta aka the GREATEST rookie TE in NFL history! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OnePride?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OnePride</a>

    The Athletic @TheAthletic

    Sam LaPorta already has four touchdowns on the season for the Lions, the second most among all rookies (Jordan Addison, 7) and one shy of matching his total during his entire college career at Iowa (five). <a href="https://t.co/3Z4hsPAoaP">pic.twitter.com/3Z4hsPAoaP</a>

    The Lions improved to 6-2 after the win, putting even more distance between themselves and the rest of the NFC North. While winning the division is important, it's worth noting that Detroit now has the second-best record in the conference as a whole.

    Heading into their bye, the Lions are looking primed to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.