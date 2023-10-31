Lions Rookies Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta Excite NFL Fans in MNF Win vs. Raiders

Lions Rookies Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta Excite NFL Fans in MNF Win vs. RaidersOctober 31, 2023
The Detroit Lions' rookies performed exceptionally well during the team's 26-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.
Running back Jahmyr Gibbs finally had the game that many envisioned when he was selected 12th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, recording a career-high 152 rushing yards on 26 carries. This included a 27-yard touchdown that gave Detroit a two-score lead.
NFL
JAHMYR GIBBS BREAKOUT GAME 🔥
He was a weapon in the passing game as well, securing five catches for 37 yards. The 21-year-old's ability to produce as a dual-threat back on Monday night had only been matched by a franchise legend.
Detroit Lions PR
.@Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs is Detroit's first rookie RB to produce a game with 100+ rushing yards and 30+ receiving yards since RB @BarrySanders in 1989.
#OnePride
Tight end Sam LaPorta continued his stellar first season as quarterback Jared Goff's safety valve, hauling in eight of his 10 targets for 57 yards and a score. It was his fifth game of the year with at least 50 receiving yards.
NFL fans were impressed with Detroit's rookie duo, as Gibbs and LaPorta took full advantage of a Raiders defense allowing 316.4 yards per game entering the contest.
NFL
LaPorta Party in the end zone! @Lions
Detroit Lions PR
With six receptions tonight, @Lions TE @Samlaporta has logged 41 receptions this season.

This establishes a new franchise record for the most receptions in a season by a Lions rookie TE, passing the previous record of 40 receptions by TE Charlie Sanders in 1968.
#OnePride
The Lions improved to 6-2 after the win, putting even more distance between themselves and the rest of the NFC North. While winning the division is important, it's worth noting that Detroit now has the second-best record in the conference as a whole.
Heading into their bye, the Lions are looking primed to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.