Jack Harlow to Perform Halftime Show for Lions vs. Packers Thanksgiving Game

Jack Harlow to Perform Halftime Show for Lions vs. Packers Thanksgiving GameOctober 30, 2023
Six-time Grammy-nominated rapper Jack Harlow will perform the halftime show for the Thanksgiving matchup between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers, the team announced on Monday.
Detroit Lions @Lions
Just announced! <a href="https://twitter.com/jackharlow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jackharlow</a> will be the performer for our Thanksgiving Halftime Show powered by <a href="https://twitter.com/Verizon?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Verizon</a>!<br><br>📰 <a href="https://t.co/oUNhlBkWe3">https://t.co/oUNhlBkWe3</a> https://t.co/vMCAMpCFfk
The Kentucky native will take the stage at halftime, while country music duo The War And Treaty will perform the national anthem.
Harlow said that "it means the world" to him, according to Paloma Villicana of FOX5 Las Vegas.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.