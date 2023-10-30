Jack Harlow to Perform Halftime Show for Lions vs. Packers Thanksgiving Game

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Six-time Grammy-nominated rapper Jack Harlow will perform the halftime show for the Thanksgiving matchup between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers, the team announced on Monday.

The Kentucky native will take the stage at halftime, while country music duo The War And Treaty will perform the national anthem.

Harlow said that "it means the world" to him, according to Paloma Villicana of FOX5 Las Vegas.

