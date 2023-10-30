X

    Jack Harlow to Perform Halftime Show for Lions vs. Packers Thanksgiving Game

    zach bacharContributor IOctober 30, 2023

    BOSTON, MA - MAY 29: Jack Harlow attends Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics on May 29, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

    Six-time Grammy-nominated rapper Jack Harlow will perform the halftime show for the Thanksgiving matchup between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers, the team announced on Monday.

    Detroit Lions @Lions

    Just announced! <a href="https://twitter.com/jackharlow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jackharlow</a> will be the performer for our Thanksgiving Halftime Show powered by <a href="https://twitter.com/Verizon?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Verizon</a>!<br><br>📰 <a href="https://t.co/oUNhlBkWe3">https://t.co/oUNhlBkWe3</a> https://t.co/vMCAMpCFfk

    The Kentucky native will take the stage at halftime, while country music duo The War And Treaty will perform the national anthem.

    Harlow said that "it means the world" to him, according to Paloma Villicana of FOX5 Las Vegas.

