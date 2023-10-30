Kentavius Street Traded from Eagles to Falcons After Grady Jarrett's Knee Injury

Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles traded defensive tackle Kentavius Street and a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday for a 2024 sixth-round pick.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, the sixth-round pick is conditional on Street playing six games with the Falcons. Ostensibly, it would be a seventh-rounder if those conditions aren't met.

