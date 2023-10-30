Packers' Matt LaFleur Says 'Everybody's Gotta Play Better Around' Jordan Love

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur acknowledged his team's poor offensive execution amid quarterback Jordan Love's struggles.

Following the Packers' 24-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, LaFleur was asked by reporters to evaluate Love's big-picture outlook.

"I think in order to do that, everybody's gotta play better around him," he said, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. He later added that it seemed as though somebody made a mistake every play on offense.

Love finished with a modest 229 passing yards in the defeat, throwing one touchdown and one interception that came on a ball that was ripped away from wide receiver Jayden Reed. He also averaged a season-low 5.59 yards per attempt.

After a hot start that saw the 24-year-old record six touchdowns with zero turnovers in Green Bay's first two contests, Love has now thrown an interception in five straight games.

The former first-round pick took ownership of his recent subpar play when asked to assess his 2023 performance as a whole.

"I think, obviously, not good enough," Love said, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky. "It's been, I think, pretty average to start. We got highs and lows. Myself, it's too bumpy right now. I need to find consistency in my play, where I'm able to make every play, go to the right place with the ball on every play."

It's worth noting that Green Bay has yet to establish a consistent ground attack, as the team's average of 88.4 rushing yards per game currently ranks 25th in the NFL.