Eagles Spoke to Kenneth Gainwell About Messaging Fans During Commanders Game

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters on Monday that the team spoke with running back Kenneth Gainwell after he responded to an online heckler at halftime during Sunday's win over the Washington Commanders.

"Of course, we talked to Kenny about that," he said. "... About being locked in and being focused and to not respond."

Here was the exchange Gainwell had online after he lost a first-half fumble near the goal line, costing the Eagles a chance to score a touchdown: