X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Eagles Spoke to Kenneth Gainwell About Messaging Fans During Commanders Game

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 30, 2023

    Washington Commanders safety Kamren Curl (31) tackling Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    AP Photo/Alex Brandon

    Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters on Monday that the team spoke with running back Kenneth Gainwell after he responded to an online heckler at halftime during Sunday's win over the Washington Commanders.

    "Of course, we talked to Kenny about that," he said. "... About being locked in and being focused and to not respond."

    Here was the exchange Gainwell had online after he lost a first-half fumble near the goal line, costing the Eagles a chance to score a touchdown:

    Eliot Shorr-Parks @EliotShorrParks

    Nick Sirianni says the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a> spoke to Kenny Gainwell about this interaction with a fan at halftime of the WSH game: <a href="https://t.co/qOA4oCo1fW">pic.twitter.com/qOA4oCo1fW</a>

    Gainwell, 24, has appeared in seven games for the Eagles this season, posting 153 rushing yards and a touchdown while adding 14 catches for 73 yards. He's largely served as a backup to D'Andre Swift, who has been excellent as Philadelphia's starting running back after being acquired in an offseason trade.