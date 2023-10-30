Eagles Spoke to Kenneth Gainwell About Messaging Fans During Commanders Game

Eagles Spoke to Kenneth Gainwell About Messaging Fans During Commanders GameOctober 30, 2023
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters on Monday that the team spoke with running back Kenneth Gainwell after he responded to an online heckler at halftime during Sunday's win over the Washington Commanders.
"Of course, we talked to Kenny about that," he said. "... About being locked in and being focused and to not respond."
Here was the exchange Gainwell had online after he lost a first-half fumble near the goal line, costing the Eagles a chance to score a touchdown:
Gainwell, 24, has appeared in seven games for the Eagles this season, posting 153 rushing yards and a touchdown while adding 14 catches for 73 yards. He's largely served as a backup to D'Andre Swift, who has been excellent as Philadelphia's starting running back after being acquired in an offseason trade.