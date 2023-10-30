Derrick Henry Rumors: NFL Insider Doubts Titans Will Trade RB After Contract Deadline

Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Another report emerged Monday indicating that Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry won't be dealt before Tuesday's trade deadline, to the point where one NFL insider told ESPN's Adam Schefter that they believe tomorrow will pass sans a transaction.

On Friday, ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported on NFL Live that he didn't believe a Henry trade would occur (52-second mark).

"Derrick Henry has not expressed his frustration by any means. Instead, he's still very impactful for the Titans, but there is some wonder whether they'd move Derrick Henry because he is in the final season of his contract. But right now they're not getting much interest, and I do not sense that this is going to be a trade that does happen. I feel like the Titans are still committed to Henry, and he too is happy to be there."

The 29-year-old Henry, an eight-year veteran, has played his entire career in Tennessee. He has amassed 120 carries for 526 yards and three touchdowns (4.4 YPC) alongside 15 catches and 138 yards this year.

Ultimately, seeing Henry traded at this point would be a shock. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero also reported Sunday that Tennessee told Henry it wasn't actively shopping him. That duo did report the team was listening to offers and even got one for Henry, but obviously, nothing has materialized.

Henry is an impending free agent, which could perhaps motivate the Titans to trade him before the deadline. Tennessee may also struggle to make the playoffs despite a big win over the Atlanta Falcons Sunday to move to 3-4.

At the same time, Henry is also a franchise legend, and unceremoniously letting him go midseason isn't the greatest look either. The Titans also showed signs of life with rookie quarterback Will Levis, who threw for four touchdown passes in his debut. Trading Henry, who finished with 101 rushing yards, may not be a wise move when the team is riding the high of newfound hope.