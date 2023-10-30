Giants Trade Rumors: NYG Drawing 'A Lot of Interest' on Players Ahead of NFL Deadline

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The New York Giants are receiving a "lot of interest" for players on their roster ahead of the Oct. 31 trade deadline, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

After trading defensive lineman Leonard Williams to the Seattle Seahawks for a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick, New York's front office may not be finished with making moves prior to the trade deadline.

General manager Joe Schoen will be busy on the phones after the team lost to the New York Jets on Sunday by the final score of 13-10.

Sitting at just 2-6, New York's hopes of returning to the playoffs are nearly gone.

Starting quarterback Daniel Jones has missed the team's past three games due to a neck injury. While Jones was cleared to return on Monday, backup passer Tyrod Taylor is considered week to week with a rib injury that he suffered against the Jets.

Although two-time Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley's name has popped up in rumors throughout the past few months, the Giants reportedly told Barkley that they intend to retain him through the deadline.

A more realistic trade candidate is cornerback Adoree' Jackson, as the 28-year-old is in the final year of his contract. Jackson has performed well in the past, although his play has been subpar in 2023.

According to Pro Football Focus, he's allowed 27 receptions on 36 targets and received a grade of 40.5 this year. Jackson has previously held PFF grades of 72.2 and 74.9 in the last two seasons, respectively.

Unlike Barkley, Jackson told the Bridget Riley of the New York Post that he has not received any assurances from the Giants front office regarding his future on the team.

"Oh, I don't talk to nobody about that," he said. "I don't even want to be talking about that. If it comes to me, it comes to me. It's like anything in life. When it gets presented to me, it gets presented to me."