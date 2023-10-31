2023 NFL Trade Deadline Winners and Losers

1 of 6

John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

All one has to do is look at the Washington Commanders right now to understand that Chase Young is in a better place than where he started his professional career.

Washington traded the 2020 second overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2024 third-round draft pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

A torn ACL and patellar tendon in his right knee destroyed any momentum Young had previously built to become the dominant defender many expected when he came out of Ohio State. Washington chose not to pick up his fifth-year option this past offseason. But the 24-year-old defender is starting to look like his old self as a force off the edge.

Washington likely saw an injury-plagued performer about to enter free agency. The Commanders capitalized by adding extra draft assets, along with the second-round pick they acquired as part of the Montez Sweat deal.

In contrast, the San Francisco 49ers are playing for more this season. They have lost their last three games. But they're in their bye week. The team can get a little healthier. Young can be incorporated into the lineup. He can help one of the league's better teams get back on track.

Young goes from a squad clearly entering a rebuild (more on that in a bit) to a franchise with Super Bowl aspirations. More importantly, he gets to pair with former Buckeyes teammate Nick Bosa. Obviously, opponents will game-plan for Bosa, which will create more opportunities for Young. But the partnership should benefit both.