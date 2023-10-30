NFL Rumors: Vikings Haven't Had Significant QB Trade Talks After Kirk Cousins Injury

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed on Monday that quarterback Kirk Cousins suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon tear the day prior during a 24-10 win over the Green Bay Packers.

Unfortunately, the team must move forward without the six-time Pro Bowler, who has been with the team since 2018.

One hypothetical option is to find a new signal-caller prior to Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline, but The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that there haven't been any " significant conversations" in that regard.



Options on the roster including rookie Jaren Hall, who took over for Cousins and completed 3-of-4 passes for 23 yards.

Veteran quarterback Nick Mullens is currently on injured reserve with a back injury. He is eligible to return as soon as Nov. 12 versus the New Orleans Saints. Minnesota has one game before then, a Nov. 5 matchup at the Atlanta Falcons.

The Vikings also have eight-year NFL veteran Sean Mannion on the practice squad.

When asked about the possibility of bringing someone in from the outside on Monday, head coach Kevin O'Connell did not rule it out (h/t ESPN's Kevin Seifert):

Hall would seemingly be the top option for Sunday, at least, especially with Mullens on the IR, but O'Connell stressed the importance of taking a look at "all the options" during a postgame talk with reporters Sunday.

"I think in my mind we've got to take a look at potentially all the options," O'Connell said, "including building the best possible group around Jaren."

O'Connell also gave an update on Mullens, who was the team's top backup behind Cousins before going on IR.

"[Mullens] is progressing along," O'Connell said. "That's why I don't want to commit one way or the other."

With the trade deadline just one day away, the Vikings need to move fast if they do decide to add another team's player to the organization. If not, then Minnesota can either roll with Hall or Mullens or consider a free agent as well.