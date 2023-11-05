NFL Rumors: Giants' Daniel Jones Suffered Serious Knee Injury; Torn ACL Not Ruled Out

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a potentially significant knee injury in Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz:

The quarterback had already been ruled out for the remainder Sunday's game at halftime, but the injury could be enough to keep him out for an extended stretch.

Jones was 4-of-9 for 25 yards before suffering what appeared to be a non-contact injury in the middle of dropping back for a pass. He went into the medical tent and was eventually taken into the tunnel.

Tommy DeVito replaced the starter under center for the Giants as the Raiders earned a 30-6 win.

Jones missed three games with a neck injury suffered during his team's 31-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 8.

On Oct. 30, head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that Jones was cleared for contact and set to practice fully Wednesday in preparation for the team's Nov. 5 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The 26-year-old Jones has been the Giants' starting quarterback for five seasons. He enjoyed his best campaign in 2022 en route to leading New York to its first playoff appearance since 2016 and first postseason win since 2011. Jones parlayed that successful campaign into a four-year, $160 million contract.

Unfortunately, the 2023 campaign has been disastrous for he and the rest of the 2-6 Giants.

Through five games, Jones had just two touchdown passes and six interceptions. He had completed 68.9 percent of his passes but for only 5.9 yards per attempt.

A shorthanded offensive line that proved at times incapable of protecting Jones has partially been the culprit. Jones was notably sacked 28 times during that five-game span to begin the year.

The Giants' quarterback situation is murky without a healthy Jones.

Veteran Tyrod Taylor made three starts in Jones' place and largely fared well all things considered, but he suffered a ribs injury on Oct. 29 against the New York Jets. Taylor was considered week-to-week before an Oct. 30 report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

DeVito made his NFL debut in Taylor's place during the Jets game. He completed just 2-of-7 passes for negative-1 yard as the Giants repeatedly rushed the ball in the pouring rain in hopes of bleeding out the clock against the Jets matchup, which ended in a 13-10 overtime victory for Gang Green.