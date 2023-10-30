MLB Trade Rumors: GMs Expect Shane Bieber, Corbin Burnes and Glasnow to Be Available

Jason Miller/Getty Images

There won't be a shortage of top right-handed starting pitchers available on the trade market beginning this offseason, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

"The top pitchers expected to be available on this trade market this season, according to GMs, are Corbin Burnes of the Milwaukee Brewers, Tyler Glasnow of the Tampa Bay Rays and Shane Bieber of the Cleveland Guardians," Nightengale wrote.

All three players are eligible for free agency after the 2024 season.

The 28-year-old Bieber, a two-time All-Star and 2020 American League Cy Young winner, went 6-6 with a 3.80 ERA (1.23 WHIP) and 107 strikeouts in 128 innings. He was held to just 21 starts due to elbow inflammation. Bieber led the majors with a 1.63 ERA during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and posted a 2.70 ERA from 2020-2022.

The 29-year-old Burnes, a three-time All-Star and 2021 National League Cy Young winner, just went 10-8 with a 3.39 ERA (1.07 WHIP) and 200 strikeouts in 193.2 frames (32 starts). Burnes led the majors in ERA in 2021 (2.43) and the National League in strikeouts in 2022 (243).

The 30-year-old Glasnow, who sports a career 11.5 K/9 rate, went 10-7 with a 3.53 ERA (1.08 WHIP) and 162 strikeouts in 21 starts. Glasnow, who missed part of 2021 and nearly all of 2022 after undergoing Tommy John surgery, returned in 2023 to throw a career-high in innings (120) despite missing additional time with a Grade 2 oblique strain.

It's easy to see why all three players will be coveted on the trade market given their success. With their impending free agencies, all three teams could be looking to get as much as possible in return before potentially losing the stars after the 2024 campaign as well.